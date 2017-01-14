News By Tag
Creativity Workshop Offers $100 Discount for Early Registration on Selected Workshops
The Creativity Workshop is offering $100 discount for early registration on selected workshops. The offer is applicable to workshops that will be held in Barcelona, Prague, Dublin and Iceland.
The workshops are of five-day duration. The Barcelona workshop will be held from June 21 to 25; the workshops at Prague, Dublin and Iceland will start on July 1, July 12 and July 21, respectively.
Packages include Tuition, Hotel, and Breakfast. Register by January 21 to avail the offer.
Program overview
The Creativity Workshop will help you become more creative in your personal and professional life. As part of the creativity training they use the tools of creative writing, memoir, art, photography, storytelling, mapmaking, and guided visualization.
Participants come from many different countries and professional fields, including business, education, psychology, the sciences, and the arts.
Exercises and techniques
Unique exercises and techniques will be used to unleash your creativity. Some exercises are done individually while others are collaborative. First, you will be introduced to the hows and whys of The Creativity Workshop. To help your imagination flow there will be exercises in relaxation techniques. There will also be exercises to sharpen your storytelling skills. You will be taught guided visualization, which involves mapmaking as a way to find, chart, and communicate your creative process and projects. You will also be taught automatic writing, which is also known as "free writing". It can help you create in new and surprising ways.
A transformative experience
Many people who have taken the workshop say that it was a transformative experience, helping them to write their books, start new companies, complete long overdue projects, transition to rewarding retirements, and change the way they look at life.
Meet the brains at the Creativity Workshop
Established in 1993 by educator and writer Shelley Berc and educator and multimedia artist Alejandro Fogel, The Creativity Workshop is based on the philosophy that people by nature are creative, curious and imaginative. However, as they grow up these qualities can fade.
Register now!
If you register before January 21, 2017 you will receive a $100 off Early Registration discount. Enter code "EARLY" and they will charge you $100 off the total amount. For more details, log on to www.creativityworkshop.com
