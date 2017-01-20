ABS-CBN's newest teleserye "My Dear Heart" set to inspire Filipinos worldwide

Zanjoe Marudo, Bela Padilla, Coney Reyes and newest child star Nayomi Ramos show how forgiveness and faith promise to change lives in the series' premiere streaming live TFC.tv

-- ABS-CBN's newest," starring, and introducing the newest ABS-CBN child star,is about to spark hope for Filipinos in and outside the homeland as the upcoming Dreamscape Entertainment TV series premieres on January 23 via The Filipino Channel (TFC), streaming live via TFC.tvAfter Marudo's heavy drama stint in "" in 2016 withand, he will now star in an inspiring series with Padilla, who will be paired with him for the first time. This is also Padilla's second big project withABS-CBN since her network transfer last year.Aside from sharing inspiration to the viewers, Marudo is excited to be part once again of a project that will launch the career of a child star,. "I am back to my core. Heart has a big potential for a 5-year-old girl. I am really lucky to be with such talented kids," he says.This is the third time that Marudo is portraying a father role for a new child star. The first time was in 2013 within "" while the other one was in 2014 within "."Five-year-old Ramos has become a familiar face on Philippine television after she appeared in several TV commercials. She looks up to actress-host Anne Curtis and hopes to work with singer-host Billy Crawford someday.In "" a production of Dreamscape Entertainment, Marudo will play the role of, the father of(Ramos) and husband of(Padilla). They are living a simple and happy life, until they discover that Heart is suffering from congenital heart disease.Meantime, Reyes has expressed her excitement in her latest project especially since their show aims to give hope to their viewers. "Thiswill show that life is not perfect. Life is not fair. But you will see that if you hang on to the only one who can do something about your situation, then there will always be hope and there is something good to look forward to," the experienced actress explains.In this show, Reyes will give life to, the top heart surgeon in the country. Her success has hardened her heart, especially after her daughter) gets pregnant bywhen they were still students. She ruinslife in return, to exact revenge for what happened to her daughter.However,andpaths will cross again after the latter sponsors the heart operation ofdaughter Heart. Sadly, the operation fails, causingto go on comatose."I know this is something that many people will enjoy watching," assures Reyes. "There is something in it for everyone in the family from the land, to the young moms and dads, the teens, and the little ones."Also starring in the show areand introducing teen actress, under the helm of directorsandWithspirit seeking the help ofin fulfilling her unfinished business in Earth, find out how this will change her and the lives ofandin the upcoming TV series "," which will air on TFC's different platforms worldwide. Its pilot episode will also be streamed live via TFC.tv on January 23 at 8:25 p.m. (Manila Time). Catch up episodes will be available via TFC.tv and TFC IPTV.For more updates about the show, visit TFC's Facebook page applicable for your area. Connect with fellow globalfollow @KapamilyaTFC on Twitter and Instagram.