Colombo Dockyard Delivers The 80 Passenger Launch To Northern Province
BUILDING BRIDGES OF FRIENDSHIP FROM NORTH TO SOUTH Colombo Dockyard successfully delivered the 80 Passenger Launch built for the Northern Provincial Council on 10th January in Delft. Strengthening the friendship ties between the North and the South
The Passenger Launch has been built to Indian Register of Shipping Classification Society requirements.
Principal Particulars of the Passenger Launch as follows:
Length Overall: 22.00 m
Breadth moulded: 5.20 m
Draft: 1.10 m
Speed: in excess of 11 knopts
Class notation: IRS 卐 SUL "for operating between Kurikadduvan and Delft Island
in Jaffna Peninsula" IY
Being the premier Shipbuilding and Ship repairing facility in Sri Lanka building Vessels for operation worldwide, Colombo Dockyard considers it a national obligation to assist in the development of the maritime transportation infrastructure in Sri Lanka and are ready to pledge very special concessionary terms and conditions to fulfil the local requirement, said Mr. D.V. Abeysinghe the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer.
Contact
DARSHANA CHANDRASEKERA
HEAD OF MARKETING, SHIP REPAIRS
***@cdl.lk
