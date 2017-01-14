Colombo Dockyard Delivers The 80 Passenger Launch To Northern Province

BUILDING BRIDGES OF FRIENDSHIP FROM NORTH TO SOUTH Colombo Dockyard successfully delivered the 80 Passenger Launch built for the Northern Provincial Council on 10th January in Delft. Strengthening the friendship ties between the North and the South

Passenger Vessel NENDUNTHARAKAI during sea traials

The 80 Passenger Launch named NEDUNTHARAKAI is capable of transporting 80 passengers and shall be deployed for transferring civilians from Kurikadduvan jetty of Jaffna peninsula to Delft Island, a distance of 8 - 9 nautical miles, one way. This steel hull Passenger Launch has good stability and excellent sea keeping qualities and shall be able to operate in rough weather conditions unlike fibre glass hull boats. The Passenger Launch has been designed and built considering the low water depths prevailing in the operational areas, so that the Launch could traverse through these shallow waters easily.The Passenger Launch has been built to Indian Register of Shipping Classification Society requirements.Principal Particulars of the Passenger Launch as follows:Length Overall: 22.00 mBreadth moulded: 5.20 mDraft: 1.10 mSpeed: in excess of 11 knoptsClass notation: IRS "for operating between Kurikadduvan and Delft Islandin Jaffna Peninsula" IYBeing the premier Shipbuilding and Ship repairing facility in Sri Lanka building Vessels for operation worldwide, Colombo Dockyard considers it a national obligation to assist in the development of the maritime transportation infrastructure in Sri Lanka and are ready to pledge very special concessionary terms and conditions to fulfil the local requirement, said Mr. D.V. Abeysinghe the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer.