 
News By Tag
* Shipbuilding
* Jaffna
* Friendshipbridge
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Engineering
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Colombo
  Colombo
  Sri Lanka
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514

Colombo Dockyard Delivers The 80 Passenger Launch To Northern Province

BUILDING BRIDGES OF FRIENDSHIP FROM NORTH TO SOUTH Colombo Dockyard successfully delivered the 80 Passenger Launch built for the Northern Provincial Council on 10th January in Delft. Strengthening the friendship ties between the North and the South
 
 
Passenger Vessel NENDUNTHARAKAI during sea traials
Passenger Vessel NENDUNTHARAKAI during sea traials
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- The 80 Passenger Launch named NEDUNTHARAKAI is capable of transporting 80 passengers and shall be deployed for transferring civilians from Kurikadduvan jetty of Jaffna peninsula to Delft Island, a distance of 8 - 9 nautical miles, one way. This steel hull Passenger Launch has good stability and excellent sea keeping qualities and shall be able to operate in rough weather conditions unlike fibre glass hull boats. The Passenger Launch has been designed and built considering the low water depths prevailing in the operational areas, so that the Launch could traverse through these shallow waters easily.

The Passenger Launch has been built to Indian Register of Shipping Classification Society requirements.

Principal Particulars of the Passenger Launch as follows:

Length Overall: 22.00 m

Breadth moulded:   5.20 m

Draft:   1.10 m

Speed: in excess of 11 knopts

Class notation: IRS 卐 SUL "for operating between Kurikadduvan and Delft Island

in Jaffna Peninsula" IY


Being the premier Shipbuilding and Ship repairing facility in Sri Lanka building Vessels for operation worldwide, Colombo Dockyard considers it a national obligation to assist in the development of the maritime transportation infrastructure in Sri Lanka and are ready to pledge very special concessionary terms and conditions to fulfil the local requirement, said Mr. D.V. Abeysinghe the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer.

Contact
DARSHANA CHANDRASEKERA
HEAD OF MARKETING, SHIP REPAIRS
***@cdl.lk
End
Source:
Email:***@cdl.lk Email Verified
Tags:Shipbuilding, Jaffna, Friendshipbridge
Industry:Engineering
Location:Colombo - Colombo - Sri Lanka
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
COLOMBO DOCKYARD PLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 20, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share