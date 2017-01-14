25% Discount on Global Cash Logistics Market Valid Upto 31 Mar 2017

Bharat Book Bureau provides the report; on "Global Cash Logistics Market". This Report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

-- Global Cash Logistics Market (By Segment, By Region): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) (By Segment - Cash in Transit, Cash management; By Region – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW; Market Entry Strategies; Company Analysis; Strategic Recommendations)The global market for cash logistics services has been influenced positively by the rising security concerns among banks and corporate houses which require secure movement and management services for cash. Growing ATM market has resulted in rise in demand for cash logistics services.The Global Cash Logistics market has witnessed stable growth in the demand for the cash logistics as well as management services. While apprehension to use electronic payment systems and penetration of ATM is conducive to the growth of the market, popularity of plastic money and mobile wallets is adversely affecting the market prospects.In the forecast period, Asia pacific region is likely to provide maximum opportunity for players to bank upon as the market is expected to witness high growth rate in the period 2016-2021. The global market witnessed a CAGR of 8.30% during 2011-2015 which is likely to reduce in the forecast period.As per the research report "Global Cash Logistics Market (By Segment, By Region): Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) – (By Segment - Cash in Transit, Cash management; By Region – North America, Europe, APAC, ROW; Market Entry Strategies; Company Analysis; Strategic Recommendations)"published recently by the market is dominated by top 5 global players like Brinks, Prosegur, Loomis, G4S and Garda World.The present report fulfill the objective of the research which is to present the insights into the cash logistics market, analysis of market data and the historical growth (2011-2015) of the global cash logistics market by various segments (Cash in transit and Cash management).The growth and development of the market and its trends have been figured out through secondary research (associations, annual reports, magazines, journals) and by various paid databases. Primary research was conducted and industry experts were interviewed extensively for ensuring the accuracy in the analysis and insights.The report provides Segmentation of Cash Logistics services• Cash in Transit• Cash management• North America• Europe• APAC• ROWThe report could be customized according to the client's specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.Bharat Book Bureau is the leading market research information provider for market research reports, company profiles, industry analysis, country reports, business reports, newsletters and online databases Bharat Book Bureau provides over a million reports from more than 400 publishers around the globe. We cover sectors starting from Aeronautics to Zoology.In case the reports don't match your requirement then we can do a specialized Custom Research for you. Our multifarious capabilities, cross-sector expertise and detailed knowledge of various markets, put us in a unique position to take up Custom Research demands of yourself.+91 22 27810772 / 27810773poonam@bharatbook.comhttps://www.bharatbook.com/blog/