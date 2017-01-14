News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Train Control and Management System Market, Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2022
Explore Full Market Research Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/
Among the various components of TCMS, the vehicle control unit held the largest share in the global TCMS market in 2015. The market of train control and management system was the largest in metros & high speed train segment in 2015, compared to other train types. Globally, communication-
In 2015, Europe accounted for the largest share in the global train control and management system market; whereas the market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest rate, during the forecast period. The major reason for the growth of the market in the North America includes increasing investments in technology upgradation and rapid transit solution. Moreover, government has started several high speed train projects in U.S., which are expected to be commissioned by 2020. This in turn, is expected to fuel the market of TCMS in North America during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific was the second largest market for train control and management system in 2015. Increasing urbanization and increasing trend of automated metros and high speed trains are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific TCMS market.
Browse Related Research: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/
Some of the major players operating in the global train control and management system market include Alstom SA, Bombardier Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., CAF, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, EKE Group and Strukton Rail.
About P&S Market Research
P&S Market Research is a market research company, which offers market research and consulting services for various geographies around the globe. We provide market research reports, industry forecasting reports, business intelligence, and research based consulting services across different industry/business verticals.
As one of the top growing market research agency, we're keen upon providing market landscape and accurate forecasting. Our analysts and consultants are proficient with business intelligence and market analysis, through their interaction with leading companies of the concerned domain. We help our clients with B2B market research and assist them in identifying various windows of opportunity, and framing informed and customized business expansion strategies in different regions.
Contact:
Abhishek
Executive – Client Partner
347, 5th Ave. #1402
New York City, NY - 10016
Toll-Free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse