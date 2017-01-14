News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Reliable and High Quality Pain Treatments for London & Essex Residents Offered At London Physiother
London Physiotherapy and Wellness Clinic offers extensive physiotherapy and hydrotherapy services in London and Essex for the treatment of all major pains.
London Physiotherapy and Wellness Clinic is a renowned physiotherapy specialist in London and Essex that provides a personalised treatment plan for effective pain relief to each and every patient. The physiotherapists at LPAW Clinic look into the primary cause of the problem and design appropriate intermediations and treatments that are vital for pain relief with long-term effects. The comprehensive pain management method used by the physiotherapists guarantees to regulate the symptoms of pain. The therapists at London Physiotherapy and Wellness Clinic help the patients to strengthen their muscles while upholding mobility. Sports Physiotherapy and Hydrotherapy are also offered at the London Physiotherapy & Wellness Clinic which provides guidance towards a healthy lifestyle with enduring relief from pain. Whether a patient is searching for knee pain treatment or back pain treatment in London or near Essex, the London Physiotherapy and Wellness Clinic offers the best physiotherapists that provide excellent results.
For treatment done using progressive pain management techniques, London Physiotherapy and Wellness Clinic provides the latest clinically established techniques such as MedX Treatment, hydrotherapy exercise and sports physiotherapy. Experts guarantee the well-being of the patients while applying these methods for long lasting pain relief. The plan followed by the clinic to help patients fully recuperate from their pain includes the following:
• Pain Diagnosis- The first and foremost step to treating pain is identifying the cause of the pain. Some of the known diagnoses at the clinic include Sciatica, headache, knee pain, back pain, post-traumatic pain, postherpetic neuralgia, fibromyalgia, neck pain, degenerative disc disease, facial pain, diabetic neuropathy, wrist pain, herniated disc, post-surgical pain and many other.
• Pain Treatment- The treatment methods used by the clinic include physiotherapy that comprises of all pain treatment, sports physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, MedX Training and Pelvic Floor Biofeedback.
Apart from this, proper guidance for treating pain is also offered by the team of physiotherapists at London Physiotherapy and Wellness Clinic. So, if you want relief from long-term pain, you should book an appointment today with London Physiotherapy and Wellness Clinic. To know more about their provided services call them at - +44 020 89833218 or drop an email to: admin@lpawclinic.com
About the Author
This press release is written by Arjun Viswanath, the Clinic Director of London Physiotherapy and Wellness Clinic (http://www.lpawclinic.com/
Contact
Arjun Viswanath
***@lpawclinic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse