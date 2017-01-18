News By Tag
Airports Take Healthy Living to New Heights. See the Top Airport Wellness Trends of 2017
The future of health & wellness is everywhere and the airport is no exception. We believe that you shouldn't give up your healthy lifestyle just because you're on-the-fly. Read on to find out the top health & wellness trends.
THE TOP TRENDS OF 2017 INCLUDE:
Yoga Rooms
Yoga can help passengers feel centred and help them move to their next destination in a refreshed, calm way. Several airports around the world already have yoga rooms where you can practice your best warrior pose or simply just stretch out.
Airport Therapy Dogs
There is amble evidence that petting dogs can help reduce stress and has definitely been a growing trend at airports around the world. Last year, many airports around the world incorporated therapy dogs service in order to help reduce passenger stress as well. There's no excuse to be stressed at the airport ever again with these furry friends wandering around.
Airport Spas
There are more spas opening at airports to help cool your jets. However, many seem empty. Why? Many passengers have rightfully debated that anyone could actually have a decent spa treatment during a layover, while some people strongly oppose. Airport spas are taking off- whether you're for it or not.
Healthy Food Options
Whether you're traveling for business or vacation, airports can pose a challenge to healthy eating. Forget bad airport food and the stale pre-wrapped sandwich – there's better things to come in 2017.
Fitness On-The-Fly
There are many fitness options at airports such as yoga rooms, walking routes inside terminals and airport gyms.This year Roam Fitness is opening its first airport gym at Baltimore-Washington International. The fully staffed, 1,175-square-
Airport Green Spaces
Wellness is more than yoga and meditation – it's a sensory experience. The design and ambience where we are has an impact on our overall well-being. Studies have shown that urban green spaces have value beyond their beauty and environmental importance.
Personal Experiences
There is no same traveller alike – some are experienced road warriors, family travellers, those travelling with special needs, those traveling with pets. Just to name a few. We anticipate that many airports will continue to assist travellers with autism and dementia. Overall passengers' needs will continue to become more personalized and less like you are stepping into foreign territory.
Nap & Rest Zones
Taking a rest or nap or just hanging out in a quiet area has many positive health benefits.
Airports are designating nap or rest zones for passengers to kick back in. For instance, last year Frankfurt Airport introduced "silent chairs" to help passenger get some calm. Private pods accommodate short-stays and charge pay-by-the-hour for micro-spaces to unwind and relax in.
Passenger-centric Airport Designs
We believe that the future of airport design will incorporate the needs of every passenger in an environment that is no longer depressing, stressful or anxiety-provoking. The airports of 2017 will have pleasing visual design and be a place where you will feel relaxed and welcome.
Healthy living continues to inspire the world – and airports too.
Cheers to a New Year of travel, no matter where your layover may be. We hope that these airport fitness and wellness trends help layovers suck less!
ABOUT VANE AIRPORT MAGAZINE:
Our team is committed to creating content you not only turn to, but count on during your layover.
Visit us for more at http://www.magazine.vaneairport.com or @vane_airport on Twitter and @vaneairportmag on Instagram.
Cristina Alcivar, Founder
cristina@vaneairport.com
***@vaneairport.com
