New report shows rebound in IT spend, increased focus on security, and lower asset disposition costs
Cascade publishes its annual survey of enterprises engaged in IT Asset Disposition and a review of more than 200,000 electronic devices processed for reuse and recycling
The report also includes an analysis of the recovery value of more than 220,000 IT assets processed for refurbishment or recycling by Cascade in 2016. Despite the fact that more companies are requiring onsite data destruction, secure asset tracking, and other fee based disposition services, the resale value generated from these organizations grew faster than all service fees, resulting in a net cost reduction to these enterprises of over 13% in 2016 compared to 2015. This is the second year in a row when net costs have decreased by double digits.
"Asset disposition costs are coming down as enterprise's IT Asset Management programs mature," says Neil Peters-Michaud, author of the study. "Our survey indicates firms are adopting more consistent refresh rates, considering a multi-stakeholder approach to asset disposition, and implementing better controls in place over their assets." The survey supports this conclusion in that the vast majority of firms (58.5%) classify themselves as having either a "proactive" or "strategic" ITAM program.
An analysis of resale values at Cascade reveals a 21.2% increase in the average price paid for laptops, desktops and mobile phones refurbished and sold in 2016. These increases are due to an improved quality of equipment retired from use by enterprises, more aggressive repair programs at Cascade, and a robust reuse market. In addition, the quality of refurbished IT devices continues to be recognized, reflected by Cascade reporting a warranty return rate of less than 0.67% of sold products in 2016, compared to an expense ratio of 2.5% reported by manufacturers that sell new products. "Refurbished, enterprise products are great quality products," says Peters-Michaud.
The report also shares how enterprises now approach data security during disposal. It shows a modest increase in the percentage of enterprises with an internal process to destroy data on smartphones and Solid State Devices (SSDs), though 42.4% of respondents indicate they do not have a process for sanitizing these devices. As for traditional magnetic hard drives, over 76% of respondents report they perform some sort of data sanitization or destruction process on their hard drives before handing them over to their ITAD provider for final destruction (up from 44% in 2015). Also, nearly 90% of respondents report their organization has a policy in place that addresses how IT assets are to be disposed, up from 66% in 2015.
Additional details and analysis are included in the report. An animated and graphical version of the report is posted on Cascade's website at: www.cascade-
