 
News By Tag
* Grow For It
* Heirloom Seeds
* Non Gmo Seeds
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Retail
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Carson city
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Grow For It Heirloom Seeds Pack Exceeds 500 Reviews on Amazon.com

Grow For It has achieved a new milestone by reaching over 500 Amazon customer reviews for its 50 Varieties Heirloom Seeds Pack.
 
 
100% Non-GMO, Non-Hybrid, Open-Pollinated, All-Natural Heirloom Seeds
100% Non-GMO, Non-Hybrid, Open-Pollinated, All-Natural Heirloom Seeds
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Grow For It
Heirloom Seeds
Non Gmo Seeds

Industry:
Retail

Location:
Carson city - Nevada - US

CARSON CITY, Nev. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Grow For It is happy to announce that its 50 Varieties Non-GMO Heirloom Seeds Pack has now reached more than 500 customer reviews on Amazon.com. A spokesperson revealed the news today and expressed gratitude to the company's valued customers.

"We are very grateful to everyone who has bought and grown our heirloom seeds throughout the years. We were able to achieve this important milestone because of your amazing trust and support for our products. We will continue to do our best in sourcing and packing the very best heirloom seeds so that everyone can grow the freshest and healthiest produce at home," said the spokesperson.

This certainly wasn't an easy feat for the heirloom seeds company. Many brands often experience a drop in the product ratings as the number of reviews increase. Fortunately, Grow For It's 50 Varieties Seeds Pack was able to reach 500+ reviews while still maintaining a consistent rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.

Grow For It has definitely gone a long way from its humble beginnings. What started out as a small, family-owned business in 2012 is now one of the most trusted seed brands on Amazon.com. The key to the company's success is its passion for providing premium seeds to gardeners. 100% heirloom, non-gmo, non-hybrid, open-pollinated and all-natural are the five main characteristics of every Grow For It seed.

Customer service is another factor to Grow For It's success. The company is known for its excellent assistance to customers: answering inquiries, helping with gardening questions, as well as offering a free planting guide with every seed purchase. The goal is to give the best customer experience possible, and the hundreds of positive reviews are proof of the company's excellent service.

With 522 reviews online and counting, Grow For It plans to keep inspiring people to take up gardening. The seed company is looking forward to a future where more households are growing their own food and leading more sustainable lifestyles.

More details about Grow For It Heirloom Seeds can be found at https://www.amazon.com/Heirloom-Seeds-Non-GMO-Vegetable-S....

About Grow For It!

Grow For It! is an American brand of non-GMO heirloom survival seeds. Customer satisfaction is job one for the company, and its many happy customers are proof of that.

Contact
Charles C Harmon Co LLC
***@gmail.com
End
Source:
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Grow For It, Heirloom Seeds, Non Gmo Seeds
Industry:Retail
Location:Carson city - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Charles C Harmon Co LLC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share