Grow For It Heirloom Seeds Pack Exceeds 500 Reviews on Amazon.com
Grow For It has achieved a new milestone by reaching over 500 Amazon customer reviews for its 50 Varieties Heirloom Seeds Pack.
"We are very grateful to everyone who has bought and grown our heirloom seeds throughout the years. We were able to achieve this important milestone because of your amazing trust and support for our products. We will continue to do our best in sourcing and packing the very best heirloom seeds so that everyone can grow the freshest and healthiest produce at home," said the spokesperson.
This certainly wasn't an easy feat for the heirloom seeds company. Many brands often experience a drop in the product ratings as the number of reviews increase. Fortunately, Grow For It's 50 Varieties Seeds Pack was able to reach 500+ reviews while still maintaining a consistent rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars.
Grow For It has definitely gone a long way from its humble beginnings. What started out as a small, family-owned business in 2012 is now one of the most trusted seed brands on Amazon.com. The key to the company's success is its passion for providing premium seeds to gardeners. 100% heirloom, non-gmo, non-hybrid, open-pollinated and all-natural are the five main characteristics of every Grow For It seed.
Customer service is another factor to Grow For It's success. The company is known for its excellent assistance to customers: answering inquiries, helping with gardening questions, as well as offering a free planting guide with every seed purchase. The goal is to give the best customer experience possible, and the hundreds of positive reviews are proof of the company's excellent service.
With 522 reviews online and counting, Grow For It plans to keep inspiring people to take up gardening. The seed company is looking forward to a future where more households are growing their own food and leading more sustainable lifestyles.
About Grow For It!
Grow For It! is an American brand of non-GMO heirloom survival seeds. Customer satisfaction is job one for the company, and its many happy customers are proof of that.
