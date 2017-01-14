 
News By Tag
* Sports
* Music
* Homeless
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Event
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Worth
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
20191817161514


Rock n' Roll and Baseball Come Together To Help Homeless Teens

The Voice of the Texas Rangers, Eric Nadel's Benefit Blowout For Homeless Teens comes to Fort Worth's Shipping and Receiving for Focus on Teen's Fort Worth expansion. Performing will be Josh Weathers, Daphne Willis and The Hendersons.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Sports
Music
Homeless

Industry:
Event

Location:
Fort Worth - Texas - US

Subject:
Events

FORT WORTH, Texas - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Teen homelessness is a real problem in Texas and the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex has been hit hard. Having spent the last several years fighting this issue from the front lines in Dallas, the non-profit organization Focus on Teens is taking their fight westward, to Fort Worth where over 1,700 kids live without a home but get themselves to school.

Texas Rangers broadcasting legend, Eric Nadel, threw his ball cap into the ring more than five years ago when he hosted his first birthday party/fundraiser at the Kessler Theater. By blending his love of live music (Nadel handpicks the performing artists) and his love of a great time, he has helped raise thousands for Focus on Teen's Dallas efforts.

On Saturday, January 28 at the Shipping & Receiving Bar, Nadel is back at it. Only this time, he's bringing Fort Worth's iconic Josh Weathers and  his new band, His Brothers & Sisters, on stage to raise money for the charity's expansion to Fort Worth. Joining Josh and his band are Fort Worth band The Hendersons and Nashville's own, Daphne Willis.

"One visit to a Focus on Teens drop-in center was all it took to show me that these homeless kids need our help. It's hard enough being a teenager...imagine doing it while homeless. The services provided by Focus on Teens allows homeless teens to do more than just survive, helping them to become productive members of the community. Extending the Focus on Teens programs to Fort Worth is a major step forward and a cause well worth raising money for." says Nadel

Focus on Teens is a non-profit organization in DFW that not only helps homeless teenagers find housing, but it also empowers them through their educational program. The four part, holistic program centers on the emotional, psychological, physical and spiritual dimensions of the client. Before Focus on Teens, Founder Keith Price held the Executive Director position with Austin Street Center, the largest shelter in Dallas. While he recognized the importance of shelters and food banks, he knew he could take his advocacy for the homeless even further by intervening where teens are involved, as they stand at the critical crossroads as they enter adulthood. With continued community support, Focus on Teens plans to grow these programs exponentially over the next few years.

Sponsorship packages are available ranging from $1,000 to $10,000 (Presenting Sponsor) and include VIP access, signed baseballs by The Texas Rangers and Eric Nadel, goodie bags full of surprises, preferred seating, complimentary beverages, valet, and more. For more information contact Keith Price,  Kprice@focusonteens.org or event co-promoter, Jamie Knight, Jamie@BlackboxConcerts.com.

Doors open at 6 pm with a silent auction featuring autographed sports memorabilia, gift cards from local restaurants, exquisite apparel, accessories, and more – followed by music from Josh Weathers & His Brothers and Sisters, Daphne Willis, and The Hendersons. For individual tickets to the Focus on Teens benefit, log on to www.prekindle.com.

Contact
Keith Price,  Kprice@focusonteens.org
Jamie Knight, Jamie@BlackboxConcerts.com.
***@blackboxconcerts.com
End
Source:Blackbox Concerts
Email:***@blackboxconcerts.com
Tags:Sports, Music, Homeless
Industry:Event
Location:Fort Worth - Texas - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Star West Virtual Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share