Industry News





Prachi Bhise Jewelry launches online store

 
 
AUSTIN, Texas - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Prachi Bhise, Austin-based fashion jewelry designer, launched her online store at www.prachibhise.com. The store has select collection of trendy designer jewelry for women. Her new lines — Lucca and Blob encloses unique gold overlay jewelry designs using genuine, semi-precious stones and finest quality materials.

Prachi has been designing jewelry for over 15 years with fine diamonds and gemstones for major US retailers. Her collections were featured on international TV shopping network with great success.

When designing new collections, she often looks to merge unusual styles with timeless settings, making designs feel fresh and relevant to today's modern woman. She draws inspiration from beautiful elements that surround us and brings a modern edge to the simplicity. Each piece stands on its own and is also intended to be worn with other pieces in the collection.

This mesmerizing jewelry is designed with love in Austin, TX!

Online Store: http://www.prachibhise.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/PrachiBhiseJewelry/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/prachibhise

Prachi Bhise
Prachi Bhise Jewelry
***@prachibhise.com
