Meet the Author & Illustrator: Maple Lam

-- The Friends of Crowell Public Library'sseriescontinues on Thursday, February 23 at 7:00 pm with Maple Lam who will speak about her children's picture book,Published by Harper Collins last year, the book has received significant attention in children's literature circles.In the story, a young boy is asked to bring his little sister home from the bus stop after school for the first time and he finds out that many things can happen on that short walk home. It is a delightful story of a boy taking on responsibility for the first time, and his interactions with a little sister who wants very much to interact with every possible "adventure" that they encounter. The colorful artwork draws the reader into the tale.Maple Lam's family came to the United States from Hong Kong when she was eleven. After attending Huntington Middle School and San Marino High School, she graduated from UC Irvine with a degree in Studio Arts and a minor in Digital Arts. She has always been interested in drawing, writing, creating characters and constructing worlds around them. She finds inspiration through reading, meeting with other creatives, traveling and even finds a fascinating mixture between art and science. Maple will speak about her path to becoming an artist and author, how she put the book together, and how she got it published. In 2016 and 2014 Maple Lam was a finalist for the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators' Bologna Showcase.The event is free and will take place in the Barth Community Room of the Crowell Library and will be appropriate for adults and for children. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signing. Call (626) 300-0777 for questions. Don't miss this specialevent at Crowell Public Library!