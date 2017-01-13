Supermassive Release Hard Hitting Debut Single Hollow Days

New York rock duo Supermassive release their new single Hollow Days via Billboard and announce premiere of their eclectic new music video.

-- New York based rock group SUPERMASSIVE has unleashed one of 2017's soon to be biggest alternative rock singles "Hollow Days" via Billboard. The young duo is known for their huge riffs and no frills songwriting, which is a lost art in today's overproduced rock scene. The band has announced the premiere of their music video for "Hollow Days," which premiered this week via Substream Music Press.In the wake of the now defunct band Divot, bassist/vocalist Cliff Hodson and drummer Jeff Siptrott aimed to make music that reminded listeners of what rock is all about. Keeping a simple lineup of just 2 members, Hodson and Siptrott craft songs that are inspired by some of their favorite groups from their youth such as Stone Temple Pilots, Rage Against The Machine and Nirvana.SUPERMASSIVE recently traveled to LA to work with producer Jim Kaufman (Helmet, Anti-Flag) on their debut EP, which will include the "Hollow Days" single. The effort was live tracked to capture the raw authenticity of the band. The "Hollow Days" music video conjures a classic rock energy, which perfectly pairs with the impact of the song's larger than life riffs. The video can be seen via Substream and Youtube online.Watch Music Video For "Hollow Days" - Youtube.com/watch?v=sCKy6L3RxBoListen To "Hollow Days" via Soundcloud - Soundcloud.com/supermassiveduo/hollow-daysSUPERMASSIVE on Facebook- Facebook.com/supermassiveDUO/Please contact Bob Bradley for interview requests and music advances.Publicity Contact:Bob Bradley PRP – 714.321.1471E – Bob@BobBradley.infoAbout The Band:New York rock duo SUPERMASSIVE — Cliff Hodson, Vocals, Bass; Jeff Siptrott, Drums — was formed in 2016 with the intention to create the most energetic and compelling songs possible in a minimalistic and stripped down setting. Drawing vocal influences from singers like Scott Weiland, Layne Staley, and Maynard James Keenan, SUPERMASSIVE combines haunting and vigorous vocal melodies with hook-laden guitar riffs and powerful drum grooves.In May of 2016, SUPERMASSIVE travelled to Los Angeles and spent a week recording a 3 song EP with producer Jim Kaufman (Helmet, Anti-Flag). It was decided to record the entire EP live to capture the band's raw authenticity and to give the listener an accurate, no strings attached portrayal of what they can expect to hear at a live show.