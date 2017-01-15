News By Tag
Freehold, New Jersey Chiropractor Selected to the "America's Best Chiropractors" 2017 Directory
Dr. Russell Brokstein, DC listed as top chiropractor in todaysbestchiropractors.com
Dr. Russell Brokstein practices chiropractic, nutritional weight loss, health and wellness at 9 Broadway in Freehold, serving patients throughout New Jersey. Services include family practice, treatment of sports injuries, auto accidents, care for back, neck and headache pain, migraines, fibromyalgia, sciatica, weight loss, allergy relief and hormonal imbalances. He serves patients of all ages including newborns, infants, teenagers, adults and seniors.
Dr. Russell Brokstein received a BS in Biology from the Pennsylvania State University before receiving his Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) from the leading chirorpactic college at Life University. He is a member of the Assocation of NJ Chiropractors.
The National Consumer Advisory Board accepts no fees, sponsorships, dontations or advertising in their selection process. Chiropractors were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education and dedication to excellence. Only chiropractors that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Chiropractors"
To contact Dr. Brokstein and Hometown Family Wellness Center, please call 732-780-0044 or go to http://www.ChiropractorFreehold.com
