Freehold, New Jersey Chiropractor Selected to the "America's Best Chiropractors" 2017 Directory

Dr. Russell Brokstein

-- Dr. Russell Brokstein has been selected to the "America's Best Chiropractors"regiestry for 2017. Selections were made by the National Consumer Advisory Board, an organization that identifies top professionals in their field.Dr. Russell Brokstein practices chiropractic, nutritional weight loss, health and wellness at 9 Broadway in Freehold, serving patients throughout New Jersey. Services include family practice, treatment of sports injuries, auto accidents, care for back, neck and headache pain, migraines, fibromyalgia, sciatica, weight loss, allergy relief and hormonal imbalances. He serves patients of all ages including newborns, infants, teenagers, adults and seniors.Dr. Russell Brokstein received a BS in Biology from the Pennsylvania State University before receiving his Doctor of Chiropractic (DC) from the leading chirorpactic college at Life University. He is a member of the Assocation of NJ Chiropractors.The National Consumer Advisory Board accepts no fees, sponsorships, dontations or advertising in their selection process. Chiropractors were chosen following an application based on training, experience, continuing education and dedication to excellence. Only chiropractors that satisfy all of the board's criteria can qualify for inclusion in the "America's Best Chiropractors"directory.To contact Dr. Brokstein and Hometown Family Wellness Center, please call 732-780-0044 or go to http://www.ChiropractorFreehold.com