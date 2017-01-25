 
SMA of South Florida, Inc. Announces the 2017 Board of Directors!

SMA of South Florida, Inc. appoints and executes a new board of directors for the award winning special interest chapter affiliated with the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM).
 
 
PLANTATION, Fla. - Jan. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Staffing Management Association of South Florida, Inc., a special interest chapter of the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM) with a primary focus on staffing, talent acquisition and retention, is pleased to welcome the following individuals to the Board of Directors for the 2017 calendar year:

·         President – Ollie Thomas, Jr., MBA, SPHR
·         Past President – Colin McDonald, MS, PHR, SHRM-CP
·         Interim Treasurer & Webmaster – Richard Jennette,DBA, LLM
·         Secretary – Jorge Aviles, PHR, SHRM-CP
·         Vice President of Membership – Timothy Sanchez
·         Vice President of Sponsorship – Clint Adams
·         Vice President of Programs – Bianca Diosdado
·         Vice President of Marketing & Communications – Janelle Rodriguez, PHR, SHRM-CP
·         Legislative Director – Lisa Kohring, Esq.
·         Directory of Hospitality – Matias Borszewski
·         Director of Diversity – Nicole Toyloy, MBA
·         Directory of Workforce Readiness – Mary Muniz-Pellicer, MPA, PHR
·         Director of Professional Development– Violet Nikolici-Lowrey, MBA, CPRW, CEMC
·         Director at Large – Melissa Altman-Weldy

The new board members will be formally inducted during their "Hot Topics in Recruitment" on February 16 at the Floridian Ballrooms located at 17850 NW 2nd St, Pembroke Pines, FL 33029.

Staffing Management Association of South Florida, Inc. is a leading resource for South Florida HR professionals involved in staffing, talent acquisition and retention within their organizations.  The chapter provides a platform for making connections, enhancing leadership skills and offers specialized professional development opportunities for its members through local, regional and national meetings and conferences.

Contact
Janelle Rodriguez
***@smasouthflorida.org
End
Source:Staffing Management Association of South Florida
Email:***@smasouthflorida.org Email Verified
Page Updated Last on: Jan 25, 2017
