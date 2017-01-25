News By Tag
SMA of South Florida, Inc. Announces the 2017 Board of Directors!
SMA of South Florida, Inc. appoints and executes a new board of directors for the award winning special interest chapter affiliated with the Society for Human Resources Management (SHRM).
· President – Ollie Thomas, Jr., MBA, SPHR
· Past President – Colin McDonald, MS, PHR, SHRM-CP
· Interim Treasurer & Webmaster – Richard Jennette,DBA, LLM
· Secretary – Jorge Aviles, PHR, SHRM-CP
· Vice President of Membership – Timothy Sanchez
· Vice President of Sponsorship – Clint Adams
· Vice President of Programs – Bianca Diosdado
· Vice President of Marketing & Communications – Janelle Rodriguez, PHR, SHRM-CP
· Legislative Director – Lisa Kohring, Esq.
· Directory of Hospitality – Matias Borszewski
· Director of Diversity – Nicole Toyloy, MBA
· Directory of Workforce Readiness – Mary Muniz-Pellicer, MPA, PHR
· Director of Professional Development–
· Director at Large – Melissa Altman-Weldy
The new board members will be formally inducted during their "Hot Topics in Recruitment"
Staffing Management Association of South Florida, Inc. is a leading resource for South Florida HR professionals involved in staffing, talent acquisition and retention within their organizations. The chapter provides a platform for making connections, enhancing leadership skills and offers specialized professional development opportunities for its members through local, regional and national meetings and conferences.
Contact
Janelle Rodriguez
***@smasouthflorida.org
