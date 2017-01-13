News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
When Silence Calls You to Xenia
The message was to build a labyrinth, construct a chapel and introduce the work of silence to the world
"My passion is in creating an experience that guides you into the sanctity of nature and inner silence. Here at Xenia, you may find what you've been looking for." - Angelyn Toth
Located on Bowen Island, less than an hour away from downtown Vancouver with just a twenty minute ferry crossing from Horseshoe Bay, Xenia Retreat Centre offers both private and shared accommodations in quaint cabins and cozy yurts for individuals and groups who are ready to receive all the gifts and magic that Xenia offers of which there are many.
Meet Opa: A 1000 year old Douglas Fir Tree is one of two old growth trees remaining on Bowen Island. Scarred by saws and marked by the logger's axe, it miraculously avoided the clear-cutting of the island. It takes more than fifteen people with their arms outstretched to encircle this sacred tree.
Experience the Labyrinth: Built 20 years ago by fifty volunteers over four days with more than 2000 stones, Xenia's mandala is an eleven-circuit Hopi/Creta/Celtic outdoor labyrinth whose design dates back 4000 years. It is said that by walking the labyrinth, we can meet our longing for a change of heart. We invite in energy, vision and courage to become agents of transformation. Toth is a Labyrinth facilitator trained by Rev. Dr. Lauren Artress, Canon of Grace Cathedral in San Francisco who created the world-wide Labyrinth Project.
Contemplate in the Meditation Sanctuary: Created by two of Xenia's angels: Matthew and Tarla who donated their time, love and skill to this project, the moment you step into the Sanctuary, Xenia's message of silence greets you by inviting peace and stillness into your day.
Xenia is also nestled between two lakes and is surrounded by parkland.
The term Xenia means the cross-pollination of ideas between guest and host. It means hospitality and being a friend to the stranger.
You can experience the wisdom of Xenia Retreat's three ways:
Personal Retreats: People come to Xenia to be inspired by the magnificence of nature, to write their first novel, to connect with their soul and to enjoy personal contemplation time. Xenia's basic Personal Retreat package includes two night's accommodation, the enjoyment of the lodge, access to a large, fully functioning kitchen, one Infrared Sauna treatment and ongoing access to the Meditation Sanctuary, Opa and the Labyrinth. Every Personal Retreat includes Tea with Angelyn, a personal one on one inquiry session with Xenia's founder, Angelyn Toth (based on availability)
"Peaceful and restful for the racing mind from the busyness of the city. It's indeed my sanctuary! I LOVE the quietness of the forest and being so close to the nature." Anne Wong
In-House Group Retreats:Xenia's In-house programs include: Angelyn's Silent Retreat and a writers retreat called Write Where You Are with authors Junie Swadron & Angelyn Toth plus Tina Overbury's Live Your Best Story and much more.
"One of the most beautiful retreat centres I've ever seen. Get yourself there... awesome labyrinth... very old and powerful tree(s). Feel the love... revive yourself." Kara Foreman
Exclusive Group Retreats: This is where facilitators can book Xenia exclusively for their groups and enjoy all that Xenia has to offer as a completely self-contained, private event. Cost is $1376/night with a minimum two night booking.
Angelyn Toth's Xenia Retreat Centreis celebrating twenty three years as a gathering place for those who are ready to experience their own inner silence. Guests and groups can discover the magic of Xenia by booking their own personal, professional or group retreat today. Call 604-947-9816 or visit our website at www.xeniacentre.com.
Media Contact
Tina Overbury
604-808-8106
***@liveyourbeststory.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse