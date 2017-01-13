 
When Silence Calls You to Xenia

The message was to build a labyrinth, construct a chapel and introduce the work of silence to the world
 
 
Xenia labyrinth
Xenia labyrinth
 
VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- In 1994 Canadian Author and Speaker Angelyn Toth had a vision of a beautiful sanctuary in nature for the child within to feel safe to be creative. When she found a 38-acre dilapidated sheep farm, she knew this was the place.  With it came a message to 'build a labyrinth, construct a chapel and introduce the work of silence to the world'. Toth, then a widow and single mom, with both trepidation and trust followed.  Now a quarter of a century later, she along with the staff and friends of Xenia Retreat Centre with rolling meadows, horses, and sacred trees is completing that call. Angelyn Toth with Xenia Retreat Centre is thrilled to invite the world to experience a Personal, Private and/or Professional Retreat at Xenia so as to awaken the silence within.

"My passion is in creating an experience that guides you into the sanctity of nature and inner silence.  Here at Xenia, you may find what you've been looking for." - Angelyn Toth

Located on Bowen Island, less than an hour away from downtown Vancouver with just a twenty minute ferry crossing from Horseshoe Bay, Xenia Retreat Centre offers both private and shared accommodations in quaint cabins and cozy yurts for individuals and groups who are ready to receive all the gifts and magic that Xenia offers of which there are many.

Meet Opa: A 1000 year old Douglas Fir Tree is one of two old growth trees remaining on Bowen Island. Scarred by saws and marked by the logger's axe, it miraculously avoided the clear-cutting of the island. It takes more than fifteen people with their arms outstretched to encircle this sacred tree.

Experience the Labyrinth: Built 20 years ago by fifty volunteers over four days with more than 2000 stones, Xenia's mandala is an eleven-circuit Hopi/Creta/Celtic outdoor labyrinth whose design dates back 4000 years. It is said that by walking the labyrinth, we can meet our longing for a change of heart. We invite in energy, vision and courage to become agents of transformation. Toth is a Labyrinth facilitator trained by Rev. Dr. Lauren Artress, Canon of Grace Cathedral in San Francisco who created the world-wide Labyrinth Project.

Contemplate in the Meditation Sanctuary: Created by two of Xenia's angels: Matthew and Tarla who donated their time, love and skill to this project, the moment you step into the Sanctuary, Xenia's message of silence greets you by inviting peace and stillness into your day.

Xenia is also nestled between two lakes and is surrounded by parkland.

The term Xenia means the cross-pollination of ideas between guest and host. It means hospitality and being a friend to the stranger.

You can experience the wisdom of Xenia Retreat's three ways:

Personal Retreats: People come to Xenia to be inspired by the magnificence of nature, to write their first novel, to connect with their soul and to enjoy personal contemplation time. Xenia's basic Personal Retreat package includes two night's accommodation, the enjoyment of the lodge, access to a large, fully functioning kitchen, one Infrared Sauna treatment and ongoing access to the Meditation Sanctuary, Opa and the Labyrinth. Every Personal Retreat includes Tea with Angelyn, a personal one on one inquiry session with Xenia's founder, Angelyn Toth (based on availability). Cost is $225-$275/night with a minimum two night booking.

"Peaceful and restful for the racing mind from the busyness of the city. It's indeed my sanctuary! I LOVE the quietness of the forest and being so close to the nature."  Anne Wong

In-House Group Retreats:Xenia's In-house programs include: Angelyn's Silent Retreat and  a writers retreat called Write Where You Are with authors Junie Swadron & Angelyn Toth plus Tina Overbury's Live Your Best Story and much more.

"One of the most beautiful retreat centres I've ever seen. Get yourself there... awesome labyrinth... very old and powerful tree(s). Feel the love... revive yourself."  Kara Foreman

Exclusive Group Retreats: This is where facilitators can book Xenia exclusively for their groups and enjoy all that Xenia has to offer as a completely self-contained, private event. Cost is $1376/night with a minimum two night booking.

Angelyn Toth's Xenia Retreat Centreis celebrating twenty three years as a gathering place for those who are ready to experience their own inner silence. Guests and groups can discover the magic of Xenia by booking their own personal, professional or group retreat today. Call 604-947-9816 or visit our website at www.xeniacentre.com.

