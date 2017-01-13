 
January 2017





Dang Foods To Introduce First To Market Sticky-rice Chips At 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show

Snack Company Debuts New Dang Look and Delicious Additions to Their Family of Award-Winning Products
 
 
BERKELEY, Calif. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Dang Foods, better-for-you snack innovators and pioneers of the Coconut Chip category, will debut their newest product line, Sticky-Rice Chips, alongside gorgeous redesigned packaging at the 2017 Winter Fancy Food Show, Booth 259. Available in three flavors—Original Recipe, Sriracha Spice and Coconut Crunch—the new Sticky-Rice Chips will entice a variety of savory to sweet palates nationwide in January 2017.

Made with certified organic rice grains and other clean ingredients, Dang Sticky-Rice Chips are non-GMO, gluten-free, vegan, dairy-free and soy-free. Starting with steamed Thai sticky rice, each chip is soaked in watermelon juice, then crisped and seasoned for the ideal crunchy texture. The Sticky-Rice Chips have 30-40 percent less fat compared to regular potato chips

"Our Sticky-Rice Chips combine unconventional ingredients into a tasty chip that will satisfy the curious palates of existing Dang fans and attract new ones," said Vincent Kitirattragarn, CEO and Co-Founder, Dang Foods. "The magic comes from the watermelon juice, which acts as a binder and keeps them crispy like the flavorful "bottom-of-the-pan" our family always fights over.

Dang Foods will also unveil a new look during the popular trade show with a package refresh across all of its products. The new graphics preserve the simplicity and charm of the original packaging while adding color to match the brand's vibrant personality. With the real ingredients front and center, the chips have been infused with an energy that captures the delightful "wow" moment when people first try Dang's products. A bolder logo ensures the memorable brand name leaves an impression on shelf.

The Winter Fancy Food Show will take place on January 22-24, 2017 at the Moscone Convention Center, located at 747 Howard St., San Francisco, California 94103. Dang Foods will display their new and fan-favorite original snack options at Booth 259.

Sticky-Rice Chips will hit stores in January 2017 in 3.5oz family-size packages for $3.99. Dang Foods products are available nationwide in over 8,000 brick-and-mortar and online outlets. For more information about Dang Foods and the newest flavors to join the Dang family, please visit www.dangfoods.com.

###

About Dang Foods

Dang Foods, best known for reinventing familiar foods into tasty, globally-inspired, better-for-you snacks, is a family-operated, B-Corp company that has challenged the traditional food industry by creating the Coconut Chip, Onion Chip and Sticky-Rice Chip categories. Using minimal ingredients, all of Dang's products are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-free, dairy-free and cholesterol-free, and the majority are vegan and a good source of fiber. Ranging from sweet and tangy to savory and spicy, Dang Foods' innovative flavor profiles appeal to the everyday snack lover as well as the discerning palates of today's food-savvy, health conscious consumers. Dang Foods' products are available nationwide in the snack aisles of over 8,000 stores, including Whole Foods, Target and Kroger. For more information on Dang Foods, please visit www.dangfoods.com.

