Two Dogs, a Private Jet, Doobert and a Celebrity
Two dogs were saved by Pilots to the Rescue using the Dobert.com software. They were transported from Teterboro, New Jersey to Nova Scotia, Canada.
Rocket and Jackie had the luxury of being flown in a private jet for part of their journey to their new rescue. Pilots to the Rescue set up the transport for these two. Pilots to the Rescue's mission is to save potential pets facing euthanasia using an advanced rescue flight system.
Rocket and Jackie were in The Humane Society of Miami. With Rocket and Jackie being older dogs, they knew they had to get them out of the shelter and somewhere new. With that, they were on their way to Nova Scotia, Canada! Rocket and Jackie headed out on their transport to The Coastal K9 Shelter. Along the way, they had many stops on the east coast and even met celebrity David Blaine!
When he arrived in Nova Scotia, Rocket was adopted within a week! His new family includes a little girl who couldn't be happier to have a new pup. Jackie was adopted during their transport by a family who runs a training facility in New York.
The dedicated volunteers of Pilots to the Rescue saved Rocket and Jackie. Thanks to these great volunteers, these two found their forever homes before they even made it to their new rescue.
Volunteers use the custom-built software on Doobert.com to save animals by volunteering, fostering, and/or transporting animals. This software helps solve the most difficult aspect of coordinating animal rescues: transportation. With Doobert.com, animal lovers around the country come together to bring animals to their forever homes.
Volunteers and organizations can sign up for free to rescue more animals at http://www.Doobert.com.
