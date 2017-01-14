News By Tag
Save the Date: Small Business Expo is Headed to Boston
Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com)
Exhibitors (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/
"Experts tell us that more and more Boston residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."
This year's Titanium Sponsor: Powerteam International will be joined by Platinum Sponsor: EmergeAnywhere - Office Space Services; Gold Sponsor: DiversityComm and Microsoft; and Silver Sponsors: Advance Local, Bank of America, Benchmark, BizTV Biz Talk Radio, Fidelity Health, Vistaprint, YP Marketing Solutions and ZipLocal.
BOSTON SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the Haynes Convention Center | Halls A and B – 900 Boylston Street Boston, MA 02115 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.
For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Parmila Chan, 212-651-0710, Parmila@theshowproducers.com.
About Small Business Expo
SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. The company's headquarters are located at 555 8th AVE Suite 909 New York, NY 10018. For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com .
