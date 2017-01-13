Country(s)
Sales Lead Management Association Opens Nominations for "20 Women to Watch in Business 2017"
LYNDEN, Wash. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- James Obermayer of The Sales Lead Management Association (SLMA) announced that the 8000 member organization is accepting nominations for this year's "20 Women to Watch in Business" recognition program. Nominations, accepted until midnight on Monday, February 28, 2017, are for women working in all areas of management for business-to-
SLMA members (membership is free) and non-members are encouraged to nominate women leaders. From the nominations, twenty will be selected as the "SLMA 20 Women to Watch in Business 2017." Winners, chosen by a panel of independent judges, will be announced on Friday, April 3, 2017 at 8 a.m. PST.
Author, podcaster and partner at The Pedowitz Group, Debbie Qaqish said, "Today's successful women marketing leaders are making a measurable revenue impact on their organizations. They have earned their seat at the executive table and are role models for the next generation. Organizations like SLMA that recognize the value these women bring are beacons of light, encouraging women to own their power and lead the global workforce of the future."
Liz Sophia, three-
Nominees are judged on their contributions as leaders in B2B and B2C companies. Qualifications, such as book and article authorship, board positions, and speaking on behalf of the subjects of sales lead management, marketing management and ROI, and sales management are taken into account. This program is not a popularity contest, it is a judged event.
Nominations for the "20 Women to Watch in Business 2017" are being accepted here.
About the Sales Lead Management Association
The SLMA has 8,000 worldwide members, and its website includes 300-plus articles from 60 industry authors. Activities throughout the year include a popular and 'opinionated' blog, recognition for the '20 Women to Watch in Business,' and recognition of the '40 Inspirational Leaders in Sales Lead Management.' There is also the SLMALive Radio Program, currently with 353 episodes and 87,600 listeners. SLMA Radio is one of seven marketing and sales shows for at-work listeners on the Funnel Radio Channel. For more information about SLMA call Sue Campanale at (360) 933-1259. The SLMA is a division of the Funnel Media Group.
