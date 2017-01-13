 
Industry News





UK 100 Firm Winckworth Sherwood Selects NetDocuments for Native Cloud Document and Email Management

After a thorough DMS review, leading UK firm selected NetDocuments modern DMS platform for improved usability, security, and productivity
 
LONDON CITY, England - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- NetDocuments, the leading native cloud document management system (DMS) and email management provider for law firms and corporate legal departments, announced today that Winckworth Sherwood has selected NetDocuments' cloud-based service to replace its on-premises DMS technology after a thorough review of technologies available in the market today.

"As a well-established firm that has gone through technology transformations over the years, we pride ourselves in continuing to improve, reinvent, and innovate around the technologies we adopt and the service providers we choose to partner and do business with," stated Christel Aguila, Head of IT and Partner at Winckworth Sherwood.

"A pivotal factor for the firm was NetDocuments' experience in delivering a native cloud-based solution which will enable the firm to achieve levels of security, agility, and usability simply not economically feasible with on-premises or hosted on-premises systems. The move to a more modern solution will give our legal professionals a secure, easy-to- use and innovative technology platform in order to deliver the quality of service our clients demand today."

Daniel Ibrahim, Director of Strategic Accounts, EMEA, stated, "We are extremely pleased to be working with the team at Winckworth Sherwood, it's exciting to see the broad adoption across EMEA continue to accelerate."

Http://www.NetDocuments.com history of being built from the ground up as a native cloud-based application is compelling firms like Winckworth Sherwood to take advantage of the incredible power of a single global instance of software, leveraging seamless updates, security and compliance such as ISO 27001, built-in mobility, collaboration, disaster recovery, ongoing support, and a connected global community of customer firms and corporations.

Contact
InsideLegal
***@insidelegal.com
End
Source:NetDocuments
Email:***@insidelegal.com Email Verified
Tags:Law Firm Cloud, Document management, Security
Industry:Legal
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
