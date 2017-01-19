 
Industry News





International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) Statement on Canadian Trampoline Park Incidento

 
EDMONTON, Alberta - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- The IATP agrees that trampoline jumping is best enjoyed when appropriate safety measures are in place. We advocate a risk management plan including supervision and protective padding adequate for the facility and activities that are offered. In addition, the IATP supports the ASTM International Standard and the BSI Standard for Trampoline Courts which includes: rigorous manufacturing and design criteria, monitoring courts, redundant netting, training and providing patron education.

We believe that the positives of youth recreational sports far outweigh the negatives and we are actively engaged in programs aimed at promoting the safety and well-being of patrons who visit our member parks.

The IATP encourages and supports more investigation into strategies to prevent injury, not just at trampoline parks, but also at home where guidelines for trampolines are neither as rigid nor effective as those in parks where activities are organized and supervised.

Founded in 2012, the International Association of Trampoline Parks (IATP) is dedicated to serving the interests of its membership and educating the trampoline park industry by promoting optimally safe operations, facilitating commercial success and stimulating growth of the trampoline park industry. The IATP is the trampoline park industry's most ardent safety and injury prevention advocate.  We closely monitor sports medicine, fitness and injury reporting and use it in a deliberate approach to the development of consensus safety standards for our members and for our industry.

Contact
Bethany Evans, Executive VP
***@indoortrampolineparks.org
