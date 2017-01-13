News By Tag
Katherine Mauzy Named a Woman to Watch by Investment News
Katherine Mauzy, Principal of Financial Advisor Talent Acquisition, has been named to Investment News' 2016 Women to Watch list. The list is comprised of 20 women who have made an impact on both the financial services industry and their communities.
The list, begun in 2015, is comprised of 20 women who have become role models in the financial services industry. The criteria to make the list includes a demonstrated impact on both the industry and one's community, as well as a willingness to help other female professionals in the financial services industry.
Mauzy founded the Women's Financial Advisor Network in 2012 and has been a strong supporter of our mission to empower women to achieve success through programs such as Women Helping Other Women network and the new Women's Recognition Conference, which enables women to support each other and share ideas on issues such as business building and work-life management
Mauzy and the rest of the 2016 Women to Watch will be honored at a luncheon in New York City on March 8.
You can find out more about Katherine Mauzy and the 2016 Women to Watch, including career advice, videos and more, at http://www.investmentnews.com/
