 
News By Tag
* Edward Jones
* Women
* Investment News
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Dewitt
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Katherine Mauzy Named a Woman to Watch by Investment News

Katherine Mauzy, Principal of Financial Advisor Talent Acquisition, has been named to Investment News' 2016 Women to Watch list. The list is comprised of 20 women who have made an impact on both the financial services industry and their communities.
 
DEWITT, Mich. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Katherine Mauzy, Principal of Financial Advisor Talent Acquisition at Edward Jones, was recently named to the 2016 Women to Watch list by Investment News.

The list, begun in 2015, is comprised of 20 women who have become role models in the financial services industry. The criteria to make the list includes a demonstrated impact on both the industry and one's community, as well as a willingness to help other female professionals in the financial services industry.

Mauzy founded the Women's Financial Advisor Network in 2012 and has been a strong supporter of our mission to empower women to achieve success through programs such as Women Helping Other Women network and the new Women's Recognition Conference, which enables women to support each other and share ideas on issues such as business building and work-life management

Mauzy and the rest of the 2016 Women to Watch will be honored at a luncheon in New York City on March 8.

You can find out more about Katherine Mauzy and the 2016 Women to Watch, including career advice, videos and more, at http://www.investmentnews.com/section/women-to-watch/2016....

Contact
Edward Jones - Mae Luchetti: Financial Advisor
517-669-8817
***@edwardjones.com
End
Source:Edward Jones
Email:***@edwardjones.com Email Verified
Tags:Edward Jones, Women, Investment News
Industry:Business
Location:Dewitt - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Edward Jones - Mae Luchetti: Financial Advisor News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share