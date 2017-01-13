1st Colonial Business Solutions & Corporate Remedy Solutions Strategic Partnership

Media Contact

-- 1st Colonial Business Solutions, Inc http://www.1stcolonialbizdebt.com & Corporate Remedy Solutions, Inc http://www.corpremedy.com have entered into a strategic partnership agreement. Under the terms of this agreement, Corporate Remedy Solutions, Inc will act as a true back end business debt settlement company for 1st Colonial clients. Corporate Remedy Solutions, Inc will handle all customer service, debt negotiations & disbursements to creditors in behalf of 1st Colonial's customers. "We are very pleased to have entered into this agreement" said Elliott Dinov Director of Branch Development for 1st Colonial. He went on to say that this strategic alliance will allow the Company to focus on its growth plan of opening up ISO and Net Branch offices nationwide, while Corporate Remedy Solutions focus will be to negotiate the debt for its customers. Elliott further said that the growth spurt in this industry is only in the 1st inning as the MCA industry needs to get a better grasp of its default rates and tighten lending requirements.