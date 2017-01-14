News By Tag
BizLibrary, the Leader in Online Employee Training, Opens Registration for February 2017 Webinars
The Expert Presenter Series continues in February with co-hosts Dr. Patrick Hauenstein and John Reynolds. Also presenting in February is the Director of People Operations at BizLibrary, Lezlie Stephens.
Expert interviewers, Hauenstein and Reynolds, will be discussing common mistakes made in the interviewing process, and how to train recruiters and managers to facilitate interviews that allow for confident hiring decisions. Lezlie Stephens will be presenting simple steps to build an employee training program centered around development of important competencies.
These complimentary webinars are approved for 1 recertification credit hour (general HR) toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR through the HR Certification Institute as well as 1 recertification credit hour (PDC) toward SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP through the Society of Human Resource Management.
February Webinar Schedule:
Wednesday, February 1: Because Great Interviewers are Made Not Born: The Key to Hiring Successpresented by Dr. Patrick Hauenstein and John Reynolds.
Wednesday, January 18: 7 Steps to Creating a Competency-Based Training Programpresented by Lezlie Stephens.
Visit BizLibrary's Webinar page here:http://www.bizlibrary.com/
"John and Pat have a ton of valuable knowledge on what makes a great interview and how to train your managers and recruiters so they can make accurate decisions on new hires," said Erin Pinkowski, Director of Marketing at BizLibrary. "This is an important topic with our audience and we're excited to have them back in February. Training employees based on competencies is another topic that yields highly effective results, and Lezlie's experience and knowledge in this area is sure to enlighten many training facilitators on these best practices."
About BizLibrary
BizLibrary is a leading provider of online employee training solutions. Our award-winning online training library contains more than 6,000 micro-video lessons, video courses, interactive videos, and elearning courses covering a wide variety of topic areas and includes additional support materials to further increase learning retention.
Our learning technology platform is powerful and easy to use. All of our online training solutions are mobile-ready, allowing learners unlimited access to training content on any device, anytime and anywhere for true just-in-time learning. Engage your employees and drive business results by improving the way your employees learn with BizLibrary. Learn more at www.bizlibrary.com (http://www.bizlibrary.com/
BizLibrary
***@bizlibrary.com
