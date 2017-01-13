News By Tag
"Many are Cold but Few are Frozen: Plain Tales from Antarctica"
Graham Chambers' Personal Tales of Life in Antarctica Offers One Cool Read
Considered the coldest, windiest, and driest of land masses, Antarctica contains 90 percent of the world's ice on a continent that's 50 percent larger than the United States.
Author Graham Chambers lived in this inhospitable place for two years in the mid-1970s at Halley 3, a British research base located about 500 miles from the South Pole. The short stories in his book Many are Cold but Few are Frozen are based on his experiences and incidents that occurred in this unforgiving landscape.
He says: "It was a unique experience, and one with sights, sounds, and smells which are not forgotten after forty years."
The book's publisher, Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency, says, "In 1973 to 1975, Graham Chambers was part of an 18-man research group that lived in the forbidding climate of Antarctica. His true-life stories make for fascinating reading."
About the Author: Now retired, Graham Chambers formerly worked as linguist and editor. He grew up in Middlesbrough, a large industrial town in northeast England, and currently lives in southern Portugal.
