 
News By Tag
* True Stories
* Adventure
* Graham Chambers
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


"Many are Cold but Few are Frozen: Plain Tales from Antarctica"

Graham Chambers' Personal Tales of Life in Antarctica Offers One Cool Read
 
 
Many are Cold by Few are Frozen
Many are Cold by Few are Frozen
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* True Stories
* Adventure
* Graham Chambers

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Products

NEW YORK - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Imagine living in a place so strange that even though thick ice covers the land, it's considered a desert. This is because very little moisture falls in Antarctica, and when it does, it's always in the form of snow. Hurricane-force winds create ground blizzards of the drifting snow, with gusts blowing up to 320 kilometers (200 miles per hour).

Considered the coldest, windiest, and driest of land masses, Antarctica contains 90 percent of the world's ice on a continent that's 50 percent larger than the United States.

Author Graham Chambers lived in this inhospitable place for two years in the mid-1970s at Halley 3, a British research base located about 500 miles from the South Pole. The short stories in his book Many are Cold but Few are Frozen are based on his experiences and incidents that occurred in this unforgiving landscape.

He says: "It was a unique experience, and one with sights, sounds, and smells which are not forgotten after forty years."

The book's publisher, Robert Fletcher, CEO of Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Agency, says, "In 1973 to 1975, Graham Chambers was part of an 18-man research group that lived in the forbidding climate of Antarctica. His true-life stories make for fascinating reading."

MANY ARE COLD BUT FEW ARE FROZEN: PLAIN TALES FROM ANTARCTICA (ISBN: 978-1-68181-425-4) is now available for $11 and can be ordered through the publisher's website:

http://sbprabooks.com/GrahamChambers or at www.amazon.com or www.barnesandnoble.com.

WHOLESALERS: This book is distributed by Ingram Books and other wholesale distributors. Contact your representative with the ISBN for purchase. Wholesale purchase for retailers, universities, libraries, and other organizations is also available through the publisher; please email bookorder@sbpra.net.

About the Author: Now retired, Graham Chambers formerly worked as linguist and editor. He grew up in Middlesbrough, a large industrial town in northeast England, and currently lives in southern Portugal.

Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
www.SBPRA.net (http://www.strategicbookclub.com/)    www.AuthorMarketingIdeas.com    www.PublishOnDemandGlobal.com

*About our book publishing, marketing, and distribution team … We have provided services to over 10,000 authors around the world in the last eight years. We have hybrid-published over 6,500 authors, (about 500+ in a "traditional style" contract and the remainder in a self-publishing style), and their books are for sale in all the normal Ingram distribution channels, and Amazon and B&N (US, UK, Australia, Europe), plus China, India, Malaysia and almost every country in the world. We have attended and exhibited at over 30 of the largest book fairs in the world including London, New York, Beijing, Frankfurt, Guadalajara, New Delhi, Taiwan, and more. We have been instrumental in the adoption of POD in mainland China and Korea. For our author-clients we have produced over 1,000 press releases, video book trailers and other marketing materials for authors around the world. We have created over 7,500 author websites with extended capabilities, we have over 1,200 multi-format eBooks available on Kindle, Apple, Kobo, and other eBook platforms around the world. We look forward to assisting you to the best of our ability.

https://www.facebook.com/sbpra.us
http://pinterest.com/sbpra/
https://twitter.com/SBPRA
https://www.linkedin.com/company/sbpra
End
Source:Strategic Book Publishing and Rights Co, LLC
Email:***@sbpra.net Email Verified
Tags:True Stories, Adventure, Graham Chambers
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Strategic Book Publishing & Rights Agency News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share