Goran Dragic Rises to Oral Health Infamy
Dragic is reported by various news sources to have casually tossed his tooth to the sidelines and commenced play, waiting in order for Dwayne Wade (this was before he'd taken his talents to the Chicago Bulls, of course) to sub him out.
The Palm Beach Post reported that Dragic has had, "at least five teeth knocked out playing basketball… and his front six are all fake at this point." It is worth noting that both times Dragic lost his teeth this season due to fouls, the opposing player was not called for their transgressions. As a matter of fact, Dragic actually drew the foul out of one of those transactions.
It's not really a new thing, a player getting their teeth knocked out in the heat of play. Some sports are harder on a person's teeth than others, one classic example being hockey. But basketball is largely overlooked as one of the most risky athletic events when it comes to the wellbeing of your oral health. Dentists around the country are seeing a rise in emergency dental visits as basketball grows in popularity. Basketball is a much more low key contact sport than hockey or football, but a lot of dirt gets done in the trenches (or "the paint" as the inside area of the key is famously called).
Here in Long Beach, one doctor who specializes in care for lost teeth is Dr. Laurene K. Duke, D.D.S., a dentist in Bellflower who offers care in general dentistry and sleep disorders. Her practice is called Duke Sleep Wellness. Don't let the name fool you, a lot of sleep disorders are tied into dental problems, TMJ, Sleep Apnea, and Bruxism to name a few.
Say you find yourself in the middle of a turbocharged pick-up game, especially if you play in the Newport Beach or Long Beach area where Kobe Bryant is probably harkening back to his old glory days wreaking havoc at the public gym. That can lead to some serious, unforeseen dental problems.
Some people forget to remind themselves that this isn't high school or college ball. They forget to realize that the game is supposed to be fun. Lots of unchecked aggression happening at public gyms where there are no refs to mediate the proceedings. It's in these situations and within the secret basketball games held by ex NBA greats, famous celebrities, or even well-to-do business execs that serious injuries occur, especially to your mouth.
Apparently Goran Dragic gets very little respect from refs around the league. He's had his tooth knocked out once previously… that same NBA season, which have since prompted NBA pundits to assuage that Dragic doesn't get the same leeway as, say, Lebron James, Dwayne Wade, or even other premier point guards in the league like Steph Curry, or Chris Paul. But he gets a tremendous amount of respect and care from his own dentist, who had his replacement tooth already matched to the color shade on hand from Dragic's previous lost teeth.
If you're a player like Dragic and you go hard to the basket every play, regardless of playing pick-up game or more competitive venues, dental offices like Duke Sleep Wellness are here to pick up the pieces if you lose a tooth or multiple teeth. Play on, but play safe there, ballers.
