KCMA Certifies J&K Cabinetry Arizona Wholesale Kitchen & Bath Cabinet Line
J&K Cabinetry Arizona, one of 17 J&K INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLC. Manufacturer direct wholesale cabinet distribution locations, achieves nationally recognized Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association KCMA Certification.
PHOENIX - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- J&K Cabinetry Arizona has completed the rigorous battery of tests simulating years of typical household use of their cabinetry line and achieved the nationally recognized Kitchen Cabinet Manufacturers Association (KCMA) certification seal for the KCMA/ANSI 161.1 Standard.
J&K Cabinetry Arizona is a Cabinetry Manufacturer and wholesale distributor of high quality furniture grade all wood kitchen & bath cabinets, vanities and accessories. The J&K INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLC. began their wholesale cabinetry distribution in the United States in 2003 and has grown to be one of the leading manufacturer direct cabinetry wholesalers in the nation with 17 locations across the U.S. and over 1.75 mil sqft of warehoused inventory.
J&K Cabinetry Arizona started business in Phoenix in 2013 and they maintain a 70k sqft warehouse and distribution center with a 10k sqft expansion underway for the 2nd quarter of 2017.
J&K Cabinetry Arizona Stocks 10
Of the most popular door styles and finishes with 10 standard features others charge more for, at a fraction of the cost of any comparable all wood cabinet line. J&K Cabinetry Arizona professionally builds their KCMA certified cabinetry line at their Phoenix warehouse and distribution center in as little as 10 business days. J&K Cabinetry Arizona offers delivery service throughout the state of Arizona for its KCMA Certified cabinets and their "Ready To Build" RTB or RTA cabinets as well.
The J&K Cabinetry Environmental Footprint
J&K Cabinetry hardwood (plywood) materials are compliant with CARB 2 standards for formaldehyde.
J&K Cabinets' solid wood materials are sourced from forests that are responsibly managed in line with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) practices.
J&K Cabinetry uses Akzo Noble Eco-friendly sustainable paints and coatings for all their KCMA Certified cabinet finishes.
J&K Cabinetry Arizona does not sell to the public. Their cabinetry is sold exclusively through its professional dealers. Their Cabinetry Showroom in Phoenix is open to the public Monday – Saturday. Visit, call or email them to locate a dealer nearest you, or to apply to become a high value KCMA Certified J&K Cabinetry Dealer today.
