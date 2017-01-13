 
January 2017





Free 45 Minute Leadership Training

A free training by Jason Hunt, a John Maxwell Certified speaker, trainer and coach which will help you and your employees have at least one mind-changing idea that will improve performance and productivity.
 
OWATONNA, Minn. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- "Everything rises and falls on leadership" John C. Maxwell

A 45 minute leadership training session is 100% free for small, medium and large businesses, schools or non-profits in the twin cities metro or southeast Minnesota. The training is packed with highly usable information, such as what leadership is, the myths of leadership and 2 leadership laws from John Maxwell's 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership.

My goal is to have each team member come away with at least one mind challenging idea that will spark a desire for self-improvement and increased productivity within your organization. While many individuals feel that leadership is just a gift that some have and some don't, we define leadership, provide purposeful ways to grow and improve leadership skills, and begin to cultivate a mentality primed for improvement and growth. Once exposed to our training, ideas are unlocked and old, unproductive habits can be left behind.

Request a training now by emailing Jason at jason.hunt@influencingforimpact.com or visiting http://www.influencingforimpact.com.

Click to Share