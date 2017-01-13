How2Media announces that "World's Greatest!..." Episode 237 is now available online!

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla.
- Jan. 19, 2017
- PRLog
-- How2Media, the producers of the hit television program, "World's
Greatest!..."
, have announced that "World's Greatest!..."
Episode 237 is now online and available for streaming.
"World's Greatest!..."
Episode 237 features companies such as Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Goodrich's Maple Farm, ITW Powertrain Metals, Lavu, Peachtree City Convention & Visitors Bureau, Superior Composites Company and Zamzows.
"It's a proud day whenever we release a show online because it gives our loyal viewers, as well as new viewers an opportunity to view some truly amazing companies, people and places.", said How2Media Production Manager Josh Kessler.
"World's Greatest!..."
has now just entered its 11th season and more exciting things are coming for the show! "New year, new ideas.", said Kessler. "It's all about "wowing" the audience; being able to grab ahold of their attention, maintain their attention, and have them remembering our segment participants for years to come. That doesn't happen by just doing a job. We love what we do and it truly shows in everything we do with "World's Greatest!..."
.
To view "World's Greatest!..."
Episode 237 on their website, you may visit http://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/watch-an-episode/
For questions, comments or complaints in regard to this article, please email marketing@how2media.tv