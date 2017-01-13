 
News By Tag
* How2Media
* Worlds Greatest TV
* How 2 Media
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Boynton Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


How2Media announces that "World's Greatest!..." Episode 237 is now available online!

 
 
WG 237
WG 237
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- How2Media, the producers of the hit television program, "World's Greatest!...", have announced that "World's Greatest!..." Episode 237 is now online and available for streaming.

"World's Greatest!..." Episode 237 features companies such as Clippard Instrument Laboratory, Goodrich's Maple Farm, ITW Powertrain Metals, Lavu, Peachtree City Convention & Visitors Bureau, Superior Composites Company and Zamzows.

"It's a proud day whenever we release a show online because it gives our loyal viewers, as well as new viewers an opportunity to view some truly amazing companies, people and places.", said How2Media Production Manager Josh Kessler.

"World's Greatest!..." has now just entered its 11th season and more exciting things are coming for the show!  "New year, new ideas.", said Kessler.  "It's all about "wowing" the audience; being able to grab ahold of their attention, maintain their attention, and have them remembering our segment participants for years to come.  That doesn't happen by just doing a job.  We love what we do and it truly shows in everything we do with "World's Greatest!...".

To view "World's Greatest!..." Episode 237 on their website, you may visit http://worldsgreatesttelevision.com/watch-an-episode/


For questions, comments or complaints in regard to this article, please email marketing@how2media.tv

Contact
Steven Spencer
***@how2media.tv
End
Source:
Email:***@how2media.tv Email Verified
Tags:How2Media, Worlds Greatest TV, How 2 Media
Industry:Business
Location:Boynton Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
How 2 Media News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share