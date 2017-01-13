News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society Receives $2,300 Donation
"We are very grateful for this generous gift from Schneider Logistics," said Candy Bogardus, LDSS President. "Having public support, means so much to our organization. These type of unsolicited donations go directly to supporting individuals with Down syndrome and their families in our area."
Schneider Logistics, located at 250 Grange Road in Port Wentworth, provides a variety of logistics services. For over 80 years, the company has provided truckload services, supply chain management, port logistics, regional services, and much more.
Gifts to LDSS are tax deductible. For more information about LDSS, visit http://www.ldssga.org/
MORE ABOUT THE LOWCOUNTRY DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY
The Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society (LDSS) is a family support group to benefit people with Down syndrome and their families through local leadership, outreach, education, and advocacy to champion and celebrate acceptance and inclusion. Meetings are held every 4th Tuesday of the month, typically with a guest speaker and social time for families to meet and interact with one another. LDSS encourages people to bring their children. LDSS is an affiliate of the National Down Syndrome Society. For more information about LDSS, visit http://www.ldssga.org/
CONTACT
Candy Bogardus
Lowcountry Down Syndrome Society
912-728-8505
jcbogardus@gmail.com
MEDIA CONTACT
Cynthia Wright
Carriage Trade PR
cynthia.wright@
912.856.9075
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse