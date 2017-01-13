 
News By Tag
* Boston Centerless
* Nondestructive Testing
* Nadcap Accredited
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Manufacturing
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Woburn
  Massachusetts
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Boston Centerless Receives Nadcap Accreditation

 
WOBURN, Mass. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Boston Centerless is pleased to announce that it has received Nadcap accreditation for Nondestructive Testing. The accreditation applies to Ultrasonic Testing (UT) services. Boston Centerless is now on the Qualified Manufacturers List (QML) of Nadcap accredited suppliers.

"Receiving Nadcap accreditation is an important milestone for Boston Centerless," said Steven Tamasi, CEO of Boston Centerless. "We have made a significant investment in state-of-the-art testing equipment for our Material Validation Center, which performs Nondestructive Testing on bar materials. Nadcap, along with our ISO 9001 and AS9100 certifications, will help us better support our aerospace and defense sector customers with a wider range of service capabilities."

Nadcap is an industry-managed approach to conformity assessment that brings together technical experts from both industry and government to establish requirements for accreditation, accredit suppliers and define operational program requirements throughout the aerospace and defense industries.

The accreditation underscores Boston Centerless' continued commitment to the highest quality standards and processes in order to provide customers with superior products and services. The Nadcap program is administered by Performance Review Institute (PRI).

About Boston Centerless

Boston Centerless supplies customers worldwide with precision ground bar materials for close tolerance CNC Swiss machining applications. The company also provides grinding services, material testing and validation for bar products, CNC Swiss consulting services, and manufactures a line of ultra-precise gages. For more information, visit www.bostoncenterless.com.

Contact
Doug Perilli
***@bostoncenterless.com
End
Source:
Email:***@bostoncenterless.com Email Verified
Tags:Boston Centerless, Nondestructive Testing, Nadcap Accredited
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Woburn - Massachusetts - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Boston Centerless News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share