Boston Centerless Receives Nadcap Accreditation
"Receiving Nadcap accreditation is an important milestone for Boston Centerless,"
Nadcap is an industry-managed approach to conformity assessment that brings together technical experts from both industry and government to establish requirements for accreditation, accredit suppliers and define operational program requirements throughout the aerospace and defense industries.
The accreditation underscores Boston Centerless' continued commitment to the highest quality standards and processes in order to provide customers with superior products and services. The Nadcap program is administered by Performance Review Institute (PRI).
About Boston Centerless
Boston Centerless supplies customers worldwide with precision ground bar materials for close tolerance CNC Swiss machining applications. The company also provides grinding services, material testing and validation for bar products, CNC Swiss consulting services, and manufactures a line of ultra-precise gages. For more information, visit www.bostoncenterless.com.
Contact
Doug Perilli
***@bostoncenterless.com
