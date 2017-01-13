 
Industry News





Christopher Guy Americas Announces New Director of Hospitality Sales and Regional Development

 
 
Jay Hill
Jay Hill
 
HIGH POINT, N.C. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Christopher Guy announced the appointment of Jay Hill for a directorship within CG Americas. Mr. Hill will be in charge of hospitality sales including hotels, casinos, resorts and restaurants across North America. He will work primarily with designers, specifiers and procurement firms in the hospitality industry.

Mr. Hill brings over 30 years of experience as an award-winning sales leader and trainer in the insurance industry. In his new role at CG Americas, Mr. Hill will be responsible for:  developing and managing sales teams; developing strategic marketing plans based on demographic trends, lines of business and geography; and serving as liaison between home office, field force and customers.  An alumnus of University of Virginia, he is a Certified Leadership Fellow through The American University in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.  Mr. Hill is also a licensed CEU instructor and conducts classes for interior designers to maintain their American Society of Interior Designers (ASID) certifications.

"As we kickoff our tenth anniversary year in the Americas, Jay brings a fresh vision and enormous expertise to CG," said Paul Watson, president of CG Americas. "Much of our sales focus is in the hospitality industry, and we're delighted to have someone with such a strong skill set and wealth of experience to focus on this segment."

Mr. Hill will be attending 2017 Las Vegas Winter Market, and looks forward to meeting media and attendees.

About Christopher Guy:

Christopher Guy Harrison, an award-winning internationally renowned designer, is the founder and CEO of luxury furnishings brand, Christopher Guy. His creations were brought to life in the mid-90s when he set out to create the world's most fabulous and unique mirror frame collection under the name Harrison & Gil. He began building his workshops after acquiring a plot of land in Java, where he sourced the best craftsmanship from local artisans. Today, these workshops cover more than one million square feet, and Christopher Guy has evolved to creating a complete luxury lifestyle that offers timeless values.

With presence in over 42 cities including showrooms throughout North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Christopher Guy offers a fresh approach to design, transcending modern, traditional, and cultural boundaries. Christopher Guy creations are selected by leading designers and retailers, from the grandest hotels and most spectacular resorts, to the world's finest residences. The brand's stylish appeal and often-elaborate aesthetics have led to cameo roles in many iconic movie productions such as Casino Royale (007), Ocean's Thirteen, The Hangover, The Devil Wears Prada, Charlie's Angels 2, and The Interview.

Whether as statement pieces in luxurious hotels or on Hollywood film sets, Christopher Guy's timeless and elegant designs are widely acclaimed as the world's most fabulous decorative furnishings.

For more information, please visit http://www.christopherguy.com.

Birgit C Muller
***@brandamb.com
Click to Share