Celebrate Valentine's Day with a "Dream" Jazz Concert
School Sisters of St. Francis Host The Chris Hanson Swing Band on February 11
The concert, sponsored by the School Sisters of St. Francis, is titled "Dream," based on the wistful tune by Johnny Mercer. With dozens of jazz standards in their repertoire, the Chris Hanson Swing Band is sure to captivate and delight the audience with dance floor favorites.
"The winter jazz concerts we have hosted here at St. Joseph Center the past two years have delighted newcomers as well as old friends," said Donna O'Loughlin, Coordinator of Outreach Events. "We welcome all ages to listen, and even get up and dance to the timeless melodies of an earlier time."
The audience can expect classics like "It Had to Be You," Nat King Cole's "Route 66," or Antonio Carlos Jobim's 1960s bossa nova hit "Corcovado" ("Quiet Nights of Quiet Stars"). The ensemble serves up exciting variations on famous tunes by spotlighting individual musicians' show-stopping improvisational gifts.
Lead band member Chris Hanson is a talented guitarist whose compositions have been featured on "20/20," "Sex and the City," "The Sopranos," and even the Super Bowl.
Vocalist Robin Pluer is winner of the Wisconsin Area Music Industry Award for Best Female Vocalist and combines French, jazz, and contemporary influences, to the delight of adoring audiences.
A classical, jazz, bluegrass, and rock-n-roll musician, Joe Ketchum is also principal violinist and string arranger for a production company that creates soundtracks for film, radio, and TV.
John Parrott, who sings and plays guitar with the ensemble, has played with the best like Country guitar legend Chet Atkins.
And John Babbitt, double bass, actively performs with jazz clarinetist Chuck Hedges and orchestras in Illinois and Wisconsin, including the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra.
Tickets to "Dream" are just $20. Checks should be written to School Sisters of St. Francis, c/o Donna O'Loughlin, Coordinator of Outreach Events; 1501 S. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, WI 53215. For more information, call 414-385-5272 or email doloughlin@sssf.org.
Convenient free parking is available at 29th St. and Orchard Ave. in the St. Joseph Center lot. Go to: http://www.sssf.org
Contact
Donna OLoughlin
4143855272
***@sssf.org
