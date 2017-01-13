News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Thalassa Boom Resort Wear launches stunning range of sophisticated beachwear with added edge
Thalassa Boom Resort Wear is the chicest resort wear company designed to seamlessly fit into a luxury lifestyle. Aimed at fun-loving females who enjoy the finer things in life, the collection focusses on the often hard to master "effortlessly chic" style – no matter where holidaymakers find themselves. Whether it be relaxing on golden beaches, sipping champagne at the trendiest bars or dancing from dusk 'til dawn, the stunning lounge and beachwear slips flawlessly into all types of holidays, ensuring females look and feel their best – all day long.
Thalassa Boom, Founder of Resort Wear, said, "The range is perfectly targeted to those women who love to glam it up and taking advantage of every opportunity on offer. The ever-evolving collection features holiday essentials – including illustrious beachwear – which provides stylish peace of mind for those looking for a sexy but edgy look for their getaway."
The range is made up of stunning beachwear, including swimsuits and bikinis, cover ups and handbags. Each piece is delicately designed to be a real head turner and exude a sense of style and sophistication.
The collection is designed in Curacao, but made in Miami. Each item elegantly showcases deluxe fabrics and refined style, but with meticulous design. Every piece touches on fashion trends and the resort life, but adds a little something different to really make the piece – and the wearer – stand out.
"The mix of casual beachwear with the extra special details is what makes the collection so special," added Thalassa. "The comfort and wear-ability, along with the effortless style makes deciding what to wear on holiday simple – whether it be to the beach, pool or bar."
The Thalassa Boom Resort Wear range is a mixture of the ever popular flirty Brazilian fit and the endlessly classy European style. All swimwear contains a soft lining, made from the most exquisite Italian fabrics, while the cover-ups and Italian made handbags finish the look and make a true Fashionista of every woman who wears the designs on a getaway.
To find out more about the collection and purchase online, visit the website: http://www.thalassaboom.com
Keep up to date and follow the collection on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
Pinterest: https://uk.pinterest.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/
Media Contact
Thalassa Boom
0642618545
***@blogaboom.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse