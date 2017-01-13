 
News By Tag
* Fashion
* Resort Wear
* Shopping
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Fashion
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Magalia
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Thalassa Boom Resort Wear launches stunning range of sophisticated beachwear with added edge

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Fashion
* Resort Wear
* Shopping

Industry:
* Fashion

Location:
* Magalia - California - US

Subject:
* Websites

MAGALIA, Calif. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Summer is officially in full swing, but it's never too late to add stylish pieces to a summer wardrobe. The new line of resort wear from luxury brand Thalassa Boom makes it easy to find those essential, last minute pieces to give any wardrobe a stylish update.

Thalassa Boom Resort Wear is the chicest resort wear company designed to seamlessly fit into a luxury lifestyle. Aimed at fun-loving females who enjoy the finer things in life, the collection focusses on the often hard to master "effortlessly chic" style – no matter where holidaymakers find themselves. Whether it be relaxing on golden beaches, sipping champagne at the trendiest bars or dancing from dusk 'til dawn, the stunning lounge and beachwear slips flawlessly into all types of holidays, ensuring females look and feel their best – all day long.

Thalassa Boom, Founder of Resort Wear, said, "The range is perfectly targeted to those women who love to glam it up and taking advantage of every opportunity on offer. The ever-evolving collection features holiday essentials – including illustrious beachwear – which provides stylish peace of mind for those looking for a sexy but edgy look for their getaway."

The range is made up of stunning beachwear, including swimsuits and bikinis, cover ups and handbags. Each piece is delicately designed to be a real head turner and exude a sense of style and sophistication.

The collection is designed in Curacao, but made in Miami. Each item elegantly showcases deluxe fabrics and refined style, but with meticulous design. Every piece touches on fashion trends and the resort life, but adds a little something different to really make the piece – and the wearer – stand out.

"The mix of casual beachwear with the extra special details is what makes the collection so special," added Thalassa. "The comfort and wear-ability, along with the effortless style makes deciding what to wear on holiday simple – whether it be to the beach, pool or bar."

The Thalassa Boom Resort Wear range is a mixture of the ever popular flirty Brazilian fit and the endlessly classy European style. All swimwear contains a soft lining, made from the most exquisite Italian fabrics, while the cover-ups and Italian made handbags finish the look and make a true Fashionista of every woman who wears the designs on a getaway.

To find out more about the collection and purchase online, visit the website: http://www.thalassaboom.com

Keep up to date and follow the collection on social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThalassaBoom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thalassaboom

Pinterest: https://uk.pinterest.com/thalassaboom/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thalassaboom/

Media Contact
Thalassa Boom
0642618545
***@blogaboom.com
End
Source:Dakota Digital
Email:***@blogaboom.com Email Verified
Tags:Fashion, Resort Wear, Shopping
Industry:Fashion
Location:Magalia - California - United States
Subject:Websites
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share