Student Housing Solutions to Expand Housing Scholarships for TCC Students

The Tallahassee Community College Foundation has announced several major gifts, including a gift from Student Housing Solutions valued at $500,000. This brings the company's total contributions to TCC to nearly one million dollars.
 
1 2
Steven Leoni & Jennifer Pearce of Student Housing Solutions
Steven Leoni & Jennifer Pearce of Student Housing Solutions
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Student Housing Solutions, a locally owned and operated real estate firm, owns and manages numerous student housing properties in Tallahassee, including Villa Lucia Apartments, Tuscany Village Apartments and Villa Dylano, among others. The group also owns and manages University Village, a commercial development at the corner of Ocala Road and Pensacola Street.

The company's gift includes a $400,000 investment over a five-year period to provide $80,000 in housing scholarships annually to TCC students through the Student Housing Solutions Scholarship Fund. The gift also includes a $50,000 investment to support student affairs activities, including a new van for student trips, $25,000 to establish an endowed scholarship, and $25,000 to renovate and modernize a TCC classroom.

The gift was presented by Steven Leoni and Jennifer Pearce, managing members of Student Housing Solutions. Leoni is also a member of the TCC Foundation's board of directors.

Since 2007, Student Housing Solutions, or "STU" as the company is known, has provided more than $430,000 in support for TCC's athletics programs and for housing scholarships for international students. However, this most recent gift represents a new level of commitment, said Heather Mitchell, executive director of the TCC Foundation.

"This is a wonderful way to create a lasting legacy and help the College meet the needs of students in many aspects of their college experience," said Mitchell.

For information, contact Heather Mitchell at (850) 201-6067 or MITCHELH@tcc.fl.edu.

Click here to view a 2012 video about the international student housing scholarships long provided by Student Housing Solutions.



