Country(s)
Industry News
Student Housing Solutions to Expand Housing Scholarships for TCC Students
The Tallahassee Community College Foundation has announced several major gifts, including a gift from Student Housing Solutions valued at $500,000. This brings the company's total contributions to TCC to nearly one million dollars.
The company's gift includes a $400,000 investment over a five-year period to provide $80,000 in housing scholarships annually to TCC students through the Student Housing Solutions Scholarship Fund. The gift also includes a $50,000 investment to support student affairs activities, including a new van for student trips, $25,000 to establish an endowed scholarship, and $25,000 to renovate and modernize a TCC classroom.
The gift was presented by Steven Leoni and Jennifer Pearce, managing members of Student Housing Solutions. Leoni is also a member of the TCC Foundation's board of directors.
Since 2007, Student Housing Solutions, or "STU" as the company is known, has provided more than $430,000 in support for TCC's athletics programs and for housing scholarships for international students. However, this most recent gift represents a new level of commitment, said Heather Mitchell, executive director of the TCC Foundation.
"This is a wonderful way to create a lasting legacy and help the College meet the needs of students in many aspects of their college experience,"
For information, contact Heather Mitchell at (850) 201-6067 or MITCHELH@tcc.fl.edu.
Click here to view a 2012 video about the international student housing scholarships long provided by Student Housing Solutions.
Contact
Melinda Baker
***@studenthousingsolutions.com
Photos:
https://www.prlog.org/
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse