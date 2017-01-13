 
News By Tag
* Wizard World
* Erik Estrada
* Portland
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Portland
  Oregon
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413

Maslany, Rossi, Nichols, Cain To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Portland, February 17-19

Lou Ferrigno, Cerina Vincent, Larry Wilcox, Erik Estrada Also Headline Guest Roster; Talented Comics Creators, SocialCon, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At Oregon Convention Center
 
 
ErikEstradaheadshot
ErikEstradaheadsho
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Wizard World
Erik Estrada
Portland

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Portland - Oregon - US

PORTLAND, Ore. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Wizard World, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) continues its 2017 schedule with its fifth trip to the Oregon Convention Center at Wizard World Comic Con Portland, February 17-19. Tatiana Maslany ("Orphan Black"), Dean Cain ("Supergirl," "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"), Nichelle Nichols ("Star Trek"), Erik Estrada and Larry Wilcox ("CHiPs"), Theo Rossi ("Luke Cage," "Sons of Anarchy") headline the roster of celebrity guests scheduled to attend the comic con and pop culture extravaganza.

Maslany and Rossi will attend Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19; Cain, Nichols, Estrada, and Wilcox are scheduled for all three days.

Other well-known Wizard World Comic Con Portland guests include Kevin Conroy and Loren Lester ("Batman: The Animated Series"), Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show), Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks), Cerina Vincent (Not Another Teen Movie, "Power Rangers"), Lou Ferrigno ("Incredible Hulk," "The King of Queens"), YouTube celebrities The Hillywood Show, Josh McDermitt ("The Walking Dead"), Charles Martinet (voice actor, "Super Mario"), Marie Avgeropoulos and Tasya Teles ("The 100"), and Chris 51 ("Epic Ink").

Additionally, Wizard World will host SocialCon (www.socialcon.com) at Portland on Saturday, February 18, with major social influencers including notables Kristen Hancher, Crawford Collins, Justin Blake, featured musical performer Zach Clayton, Nick Bean, Jackson Krecioch, Bryce Hall and special musical guest Johnny Orlando as well as many others, whose combined follower reach exceeds 50 million. SocialCon will feature meet-and-greets, live performances, Q&A panels, autographs, photo ops and more.

Wizard World Comic Con Portland will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.

Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Portland will feature Alex de Campi (writer, "Grindhouse," "Mayday"), Colleen Doran (writer, "Sandman," "A Distant Soil"), Marv Wolfman ("DC Universe Online," "Legends"), Mike Perkins ("Deathlok" "Rowans Ruin"), Tom Cook ("He-Man," "Superfriends"), Michael Golden ("Batman," "Spider-Man"), Fred Van Lente ("Marvel Zombies" "Incredible Hercules"), Phil Ortiz ("The Simpsons," "Muppet Babies"), Danny Fingeroth ("Spider-Man," "Iron Man"), Tim Seeley ("Revival," "Hack/Slash"), Victor Dandridge ("The Samaritan," "Origins Unknown"), Keith Tucker ("Roger Rabbit") and many others.

Wizard World comic and gaming con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The second event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Portland show hours are Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Wizard World Portland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.

For more on the 2017 Wizard World Portland, visit http://wizardworld.com/comiccon/portland?SID=o8g6vhe5dmfc....

About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)

Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A's, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World has also launched ComicConBox™ (www.comicconbox.com), a premium subscription-based monthly box service, SocialCon™ (www.socialcon.com) and Wizard World Touring. Fans can interact with Wizard World on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services.

The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/searchby/city/.

Media Contact
Abby Ferguson
3106488410
***@wizardworld.com
End
Source:Wizard World Inc.
Email:***@wizardworld.com Email Verified
Tags:Wizard World, Erik Estrada, Portland
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Portland - Oregon - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Wizard World PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share