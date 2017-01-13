News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Maslany, Rossi, Nichols, Cain To Attend Wizard World Comic Con Portland, February 17-19
Lou Ferrigno, Cerina Vincent, Larry Wilcox, Erik Estrada Also Headline Guest Roster; Talented Comics Creators, SocialCon, Live Entertainment, Variety of Exhibitors, Cosplayers, Robust Programming At Oregon Convention Center
Maslany and Rossi will attend Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18-19; Cain, Nichols, Estrada, and Wilcox are scheduled for all three days.
Other well-known Wizard World Comic Con Portland guests include Kevin Conroy and Loren Lester ("Batman: The Animated Series"), Barry Bostwick (Rocky Horror Picture Show), Jason Mewes (Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Clerks), Cerina Vincent (Not Another Teen Movie, "Power Rangers"), Lou Ferrigno ("Incredible Hulk," "The King of Queens"), YouTube celebrities The Hillywood Show, Josh McDermitt ("The Walking Dead"), Charles Martinet (voice actor, "Super Mario"), Marie Avgeropoulos and Tasya Teles ("The 100"), and Chris 51 ("Epic Ink").
Additionally, Wizard World will host SocialCon (www.socialcon.com)
Wizard World Comic Con Portland will also feature non-stop live entertainment throughout extended evening hours, Kick off the Con and After Parties, gaming, exclusive Q&A sessions with top celebrities, movie screenings hosted by stars and directors and more. Details to follow soon.
Wizard World is the home of the most creative comics artists and writers on the planet. Artist Alley in Portland will feature Alex de Campi (writer, "Grindhouse,"
Wizard World comic and gaming con events bring together thousands of fans of all ages to celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. The second event scheduled on the 2017 Wizard World calendar, Portland show hours are Friday, February 17, 5-10 p.m.; Saturday, February 18, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, February 19, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Wizard World Portland is also the place for cosplay, with fans young and old showing off their best costumes throughout the event. Fans dressed as every imaginable character – and some never before dreamed – will roam the convention floor and participate in the famed Wizard World Costume Contest on Saturday night.
For more on the 2017 Wizard World Portland, visit http://wizardworld.com/
About Wizard World (OTCBB:WIZD)
Wizard World, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com)
The 2017 Wizard World convention schedule is available at: http://www.wizardworld.com/
Media Contact
Abby Ferguson
3106488410
***@wizardworld.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse