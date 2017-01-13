Leadership Coalition on Aging Celebrates 5th Anniversary, Announces 2017 Steering Committee Leaders

LCA Logo

-- To kick off their 5anniversary year, the Leadership Coalition on Aging Collier County (LCA) has announced the esteemed members of their 2017 LCA Steering Committee. The committee, comprised of notable professionals in the health and human services industry, leads the LCA in addressing the growing needs of seniors and caregivers in Collier County.Formed in 2012 by local health and human service agencies, the LCA takes an action-oriented and collaborative approach to enhance the future of local senior care. Committee leaders – heading projects such as their Empowerment Series, Gift of Care Program and the Annual Conference on Aging – will encourage members to take an active role in defining, shaping and carrying out strategies to further the LCA cause."Our vision as an organization is to foster a community environment that promotes the well-being of seniors and their caregivers,"said Kenn Voegele, chair of the LCA Steering Committee. Voegele, executive director of the Care Club of Collier County and creator of Dementia Frontline, was renominated for a second term as chair in 2017 following a highly successful and developmental year under his direction, one which included the most profitable Conference on Aging in the LCA's history.The 2017 LCA Steering Committee welcomes the following professionals:, Empowerment Series Chair – Corcoran, previously the Annual Conference Chair, will now coordinate educational workshops, lectures, and forums for professionals and the community. Drawing from his experiences in business administration, marketing, teaching and health insurance, he will educate the community on advanced care planning, insurance coverage, scam protection and other topics., Gift of Care Chair – With nearly 40 years of experience in social service and senior assistance, Pelletier will lead members in exploring how unmet needs of seniors can be satisfied through provider gifting. Pelletier brings a unique perspective to the LCA as she has direct experience in managing prescription and medical treatment for the uninsured, case management, and in-home senior support services.Advocacy Chair – The newly formed Advocacy committee will bring public policy concerns affecting seniors in Collier County to the forefront. Chernin -- considered an expert in government relations, program development, and advocacy -- will work to raise public support and awareness among elected officials about the issues that greatly impact the senior community., Annual Conference on Aging for Professionals Chair – The annual conference, which promotes knowledge and encourages dialogue about local issues and community needs, will be led by Smith. Currently serving as the vice president of business development for Avow, she brings an extensive knowledge about health care services and administration that will be an asset in coordinating the multi-faceted event., Public RelationsChair – With a record of achieving goals in the face of competition and delivering healthcare marketing that wins customers, grows revenues, and boosts company brands, Henderson brings valuable community outreach and relational experience to the LCA. Henderson, who currently serves as sales and marketing director with extensive experience in the healthcare industry, will optimize promotional strategies to increase visibility, and thus vitality, of the LCA.Membership Chair – The LCA is currently comprised of 38 organizations, or individual members, representing health and human services cohorts. Baker, who has served in the healthcare sector for 29 years, also dedicates her time to 3 industry committees and is an avid volunteer. Her diverse experiences will be beneficial in increasing coalition membership and access to emerging healthcare trends.The Leadership Coalition on Aging Collier County enthusiastically welcomes area organizations to join in their efforts in the new year, as well as health and human service professionals and members of the community. Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the monthly Steering Committee meeting. The next meeting will be held on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 from 9 – 10:30 a.m. at the Ispiri Community Center on the Avow Campus (located at 1095 Whippoorwill Lane in Naples).For more information about monthly meetings, contact Annalise Smith at (239) 430-3197. For more information about the Leadership Coalition on Aging, their initiatives, and participating organizations, visit CollierSeniorResources.org/Leadership-Council-On-Aging.