Joseph Federico Announces NJ MET, Inc. of Clifton, NJ Sponsorship of the American Red Cross for 2017

Joseph Federico has officially registered NJ MET, Inc., Clifton, NJ, as a corporate sponsor to aid the American Red Cross for fiscal year 2017 for the third consecutive year. The sponsorship will support U.S. military members and their families.
 
 
CLIFTON, N.J. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Joseph Federico, Director of NJ MET Inc. has officially registered NJ MET, Inc., of Clifton, NJ, as a corporate sponsor to aid the American Red Cross for fiscal year 2017. The goal of the drive is to continue to help support U.S. military members and their families.

"It is our sincere pleasure to inform our valued customers that for the third consecutive year we will continue to send a portion of proceeds from testing to the American Red Cross on December 31, 2017," said Joseph Federico of NJ MET Inc. from their Clifton NJ headquarters.

The American Red Cross is a lifeline for deployed military members enabling their loved ones back home to communicate with them during emergencies. Gifts to the Red Cross can provide social services, emergency travel, financial assistance and mental health support for our returning troops and their families.

This annual project is one of several charitable efforts at NJ MET, Inc.  Other NJ MET projects through the American Red Cross included support for the victims of the Oklahoma Tornadoes in 2016 and 2013, as well as support for victims of Superstorm Sandy in 2013, the Japanese earthquake of 2011 and the Haiti earthquake of 2010.  NJ MET, Inc. also provides scholarships and engages in other charitable efforts in the NJ area. Joseph Federico supervises these efforts. To learn more about NJ MET's charitable efforts visit: http://www.josephfedericonj.org

Visit the American Red Cross website for more information about their programs at www.redcross.org

Please call Joseph Federico at (973) 546-5393 or visit NJ MET's website http://www.njmetmtl.com for more information about NJ MET's Electronic Testing and Procurement Services headquartered in Clifton, NJ.

Source:NJ MET, Inc.
