Bicom Systems Joins ITEXPO Florida 2017 as Exhibitor & Platinum Sponsor
Bicom Systems to explore Growing Your Telco at the world's leading business technology event
Bicom Systems will host a booth and a dedicated room focused on Growing Your Telco. "The decision to hire Room 114," Stephen Wingfield reports, "was in response to an overwhelming turnout in 2016. This additional space will offer more structure and focus, allowing us to connect with more attendees on an individual basis."
Bicom Systems partners with Telcos to support growth via a suite of Unified Communications products and dedicated Account Managers. By combining telephony, mobility, security, and billing on rock-solid stability, subscribers make more sales, increase total profits, and improve customer loyalty. Bicom Systems will showcase their seven core products at ITEXPO and launch new product releases.
On the main floor, Bicom Systems will be at Booth 420 with product demos, sales and freebies, and a $1,000 giveaway. For a more structured experience, Bicom Systems will give a presentation on How to Grow Your Profit in 2017 on Thursday, Feb 9 at 2:00 PM in Room 114 (next to Exhibit Hall B). Also in Room 114, Bicom will host an informal Meet n' Greet on Wednesday, Feb 8 from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Learn more about Bicom Systems and attending the EXPO here: www.bicomsystems.com/
Registration
About Bicom Systems
Bicom Systems is the world's first and most mature Professional Open Standards Turnkey Telephony Platform. Since 2003, Bicom Systems has deployed flexible, reliable, and scalable New Generation Communication Systems to SMBs, enterprises, and governments worldwide by unifying the most advanced of latest technologies. For more information, please visit our website (http://www.bicomsystems.com/)
About TMC
Global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. This presents branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities for vendors/sellers.
TMC's Marketplaces:
• Unique, turnkey Online Communities boost search results, establish market validation, elevate brands and thought leadership, while minimizing ad-blocking.
• Custom Lead Programs uncover sales opportunities and build databases.
• In-Person and Online Events boost brands, enhance thought leadership and generate leads.
• Publications, Display Advertising and Newsletters bolster brand reputations.
• Custom Content provides expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts.
• Comprehensive Event and Road Show Management Services help companies meet potential clients and generate leads face-to-face.
For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com.
TMC Media and Analyst Contact:
Jessica Seabrook
Marketing Director
203-852-6800 x 170
jseabrook@tmcnet.com (mailto:jmccaffrey@
Contact
Bicom Systems
***@bicomsystems.com
