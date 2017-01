Bicom Systems Joins ITEXPO Florida 2017 as Exhibitor & Platinum Sponsor

Bicom Systems to explore Growing Your Telco at the world's leading business technology event

Bicom Systems, the only unified communications provider with all the right pieces in all the right places, announced today that it has signed on to become a Platinum Sponsor at ITEXPO (http://itexpo.tmcnet.com/east/), held February 8-10, 2017 at the Greater Ft. Lauderdale/Broward County Convention Center in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. The industry-leading business technology event brings together IT professionals and experts to explore the latest technology and trends in cloud, VoIP, WebRTC, unified communications and much more.Bicom Systems will host a booth and a dedicated room focused on. "The decision to hire Room 114," Stephen Wingfield reports, "was in response to an overwhelming turnout in 2016. This additional space will offer more structure and focus, allowing us to connect with more attendees on an individual basis."Bicom Systems partners with Telcos to support growth via a suite of Unified Communications products and dedicated Account Managers. By combining telephony, mobility, security, and billing on rock-solid stability, subscribers make more sales, increase total profits, and improve customer loyalty. Bicom Systems will showcase their seven core products at ITEXPO and launch new product releases.On the main floor, Bicom Systems will be at Booth 420 with product demos, sales and freebies, and a $1,000 giveaway. For a more structured experience, Bicom Systems will give a presentation onon Thursday, Feb 9 at 2:00 PM in Room 114 (next to Exhibit Hall B). Also in Room 114, Bicom will host an informal Meet n' Greet on Wednesday, Feb 8 from 5-7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.Learn more about Bicom Systems and attending the EXPO here: www.bicomsystems.com/ itexpo-2017 Registration ( http://itexpo.tmcnet.com/ east/registration.aspx ) for ITEXPO is now open. For the latest ITEXPO news, updates and information follow the event on Twitter at @ITEXPO (https://twitter.com/itexpo).Bicom Systems is the world's first and most mature Professional Open Standards Turnkey Telephony Platform. Since 2003, Bicom Systems has deployed flexible, reliable, and scalable New Generation Communication Systems to SMBs, enterprises, and governments worldwide by unifying the most advanced of latest technologies. For more information, please visit our website (http://www.bicomsystems.com/)or contact us today (mailto:sales@bicomsystems.com)