News By Tag
* Auction
* Surplus
* Rug
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Miami University Auctioning Oriental Rugs Online
The auctions began on January 13th, and will run until January 31, 2017. There are a total of fourteen rugs available for auction. The rugs have been split up between four lots. One lot consists of one rug for sale, two lots have two rugs each, and a fourth lot offers nine rugs for sale.
All fourteen rugs up for auction were purchased new and have been in storage for years.
Each rug has been appraised for its current condition and value, and the appraisals have been attached to its corresponding auction page. The University has made the appraisals available to the public so bidders are able to see the rug's appraised value before placing a bid.
Miami University has been selling surplus assets on GovDeals.com since 2009, and has completed over 270 successful auctions, with ending bids totaling over $580,000. These auctions provide much needed funds that the University can then invest back into its students and campus.
Previously, before selling their items online, Miami University hosted annual, on-site public auctions. The University now posts items for auction on an as-needed basis, as the items are declared surplus by the University.
Anyone interested in bidding on the rugs, or any other items on the website, can register for free at www.govdeals.com.
# # #
About GovDeals and Liquidity Services, Inc.
GovDeals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Liquidity Services. Liquidity Services is a global solution provider in the reverse supply chain with the world's largest marketplace for business surplus. We partner with global Fortune 1000 corporations, middle market companies, and government agencies to intelligently transform surplus assets and inventory from a burden into a liquid opportunity that fuels the achievement of strategic goals. Our superior service, unmatched scale, and ability to deliver results enable us to forge trusted, long-term relationships with over 7,000 clients worldwide. With nearly $6 billion in completed transactions, and approximately 3 million buyers in almost 200 countries and territories, we are the proven leader in delivering smart surplus solutions. Let us build a better future for your surplus. Visit us at LiquidityServices.com.
Media Contact:
Molly Nations
GovDeals, Inc.
334-312-3861
mnations@govdeals.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse