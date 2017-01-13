ProEx Physical Therapy Opens 16th New England Clinic in Waltham, MA

Names David Melchiorri as Clinic Manager at new location, 431 River Street.

-- ProEx, a physical therapist owned private practice specializing in orthopedics, spine and sports medicine announces the opening of their 16New England clinic located at 431 River Street in Waltham, Massachusetts.David Melchiorri, a resident of Waltham, will serve as clinic manager and the primary physical therapist at the new 2,200 square foot clinic. ProEx exercise technician Tony Haddad will also assist in the treatment of patients at the Waltham location.This will be a homecoming for Melchiorri who is a native of Waltham and graduate of Waltham High School where he was captain of the football team. He will be splitting his time between the new Waltham clinic and his current location in ProEx's Woburn office.Melchiorri is a graduate of Boston University where he received his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree. He then completed a two year specialty program in manual physical therapy from the Institute of Orthopaedic Manual Therapy and a fellowship program in manual physical therapy from Boston University in 2015 and 2016, respectively. He was recently "pinned" as a Fellow in the American Academy of Orthopaedic Manual Physical Therapists, a designation that many in the field view as the highest achievement in orthopedic physical therapy.The new clinic will continue to deliver on the ProEx Promise by offering new patient appointments within 48 hours, providing clear communication and personalized treatment in a supportive and clean atmosphere.ProEx chose to expand to Waltham due to their connection to the community through staff, patients and physician referral sources."We are pleased to have Dave Melchiorri be the leader of our new clinic in his home town of Waltham and look forward to becoming an active part of this great community," said Mike Mulrenan, CEO of ProEx Physical Therapy. "We will provide a full range of orthopedic physical therapy services to athletes, residents and workers of Waltham and the surrounding communities."ProEx Physical Therapy was established in 2001 and has locations in Woburn, Springfield, Boston, Haverhill, Middleton, Amesbury, Salem, Beverly and North Andover, Arlington and Waltham, MA; ProEx has locations in Stratham, Somersworth and Epping, NH; and Farmington, CT. The company maintains corporate offices in Portsmouth, NH. The staff of sports medicine and orthopedic physical therapists treats patients of all ages from children to high-level athletes to geriatric patients. ProEx Physical Therapy is also the official Athletic Trainers to various sports organizations throughout New England. For additional information, please call 877-776-9843 or visit www.PROexPT.com