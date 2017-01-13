 

Maryland Organic Food and Farming Association to Hold Conference in Annapolis

MOFFA, the Maryland Organic Food and Farming Association, announces its 26th Annual Winter Meeting
 
Great food, company, and information are shared at the MOFFA Winter Meeting
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Join farmers, consumers, advocates, and researchers on Saturday February 11, 2017, from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, for this public meeting at the Maryland Department of Agriculture Building, 50 Harry S. Truman Parkway in Annapolis. The meeting is open to the public. Snow Date, Feb. 18, 2017.

MOFFA Chairperson Holly Budd said, "Whether you are a consumer or distributor looking for good sources of local organic food, or a farmer or gardener in search of new ideas, techniques and inspiration, the MOFFA Winter Meeting has something for you." The day will consist of presentations,panels, and workshops, including research talks by  University Of Maryland Extension and scientists.

Attendees:

• Please bring a dish to share for the Potluck Lunch, one of the highlights of the meeting.
• You can bring seeds to exchange with the other participants in the MOFFA Seed Swap.
• You are encouraged to donate an item for the Auction to support MOFFA.
• Members may bring display materials and table space will be available in exchange for auction item donations.

Registration is $20 for non-members and $5 for members. Membership is $25 for one year, $45 for two years and $12 for students. Registration is at the door or online. For more information or to register online, go to marylandorganic.org or contact Holly Budd at 443-975-4181.

Maryland Organic Food and Farming Association (MOFFA) was established in 1991 as a non-profit organization. MOFFA strives to build a sustainable network of individuals and organizations that support small farms, family gardens and ecologically sound businesses.

Source:Maryland Organic Food and Farming Association
Email:***@marylandorganic.org
