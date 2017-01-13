News By Tag
Sturdi Products at Food and Water Bowl
Sturdi Products® Inc., Corporate Vendor for The Upcoming Annual Food and Water Bowl Cat Show in Del Mar, CA on January 28th & 29th, 2017
Performance cat trainer, breeder, author and humorist, Lisa-Maria Padilla will be at the Sturdi booth with her famousAbyssinian Racy Mooner. Racy will be modeling SturdiPetWalking Vests, that will also be available for sale in an array of popular colors and prints.
As many as 42 recognized breeds of cats will be on hand for the competition;
Attendees can expect to see cats with folded ears, little tails and cats sporting curly hair, permanently waved by mother nature; cats with long hair, short hair and no hair! Breeds like Havana Brown, Egyptian Mao, Maine Coon, Tonkinese, Somali, Abyssinians, Cornish Rex, Sphynx and Persians and more!
The show hall will be filled with purchasing cat related items offered by specialty merchandisers. There will be hundreds of items for cat lovers, ranging from cat decorated t-shirts to personalized food and water bowls and exquisite hand-crafted cat theme jewelry. Items such as custom made cat poles or "trees," gourmet cat food, wonderful toys and an extravaganza of health and beauty care products will be displayed in the show hall as well. In addition, this year's show will include a special promotion to find homes for San Diego's shelter cats.
"The Food and Water Bowl is a magnificent event with so much to explore and discover in the world of cats," Penny Johnson CEO of Sturdi Products Inc. expresses, "We are proud to be a vendor at this year's show and can't wait to be part of this two-day feline extravaganza!"
San Diego Cat Fanciers, Inc., is a nonprofit public benefit corporation devoted to the welfare of cats and is a member club of the Cat Fanciers' Association, Inc. (CFA). It is also the oldest CFA club in the Southwest. San Diego Cat Fanciers was formed in the late 1940's by a small group of dedicated people who wanted to share their love of cats, both pedigreed and non-pedigreed, with others. All of the net proceeds of our cat shows go to the benefit of our furry companions. It should be noted that this organization has no paid officers, directors or employees. Each and every member of San Diego Cat Fanciers donates his or her time, talent and skills, without charge, so that all of the proceeds of our shows may be used to benefit the cats. Learn more at http://www.sandiegocat.org.
About Sturdi Products: Sturdi Products Inc. is a Washington State corporation, manufacturing pet products since 1993. Sturdi was founded on the principle of decreasing the stress of both pets and people by designing better products for use when traveling with pets. Sturdi has gained an international reputation for designing unique, attractive, durable & adaptable products that reflect the needs of customers who travel with cats and small dogs. Since the creation of the patented flex height SturdiBag pet carrier in 1992, Sturdi now offers over 40 professional quality & innovative products. All Sturdi Products are developed with a focus on safe pet travel, emergency preparedness planning & pet show exhibition. Learn more at www.sturdiproducts.com.
