News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Lu Rybar, Licensed Realtor in Ohio, Joins Platinum Real Estate
Lu Rybar is an experienced and successful full service Realtor who loves what she does ~ bringing Buyers and Sellers together in the purchase and sale of Luxury and Fine Homes in Northeast Ohio.
Lu believes that for most of us, our home is our biggest investment As her Seller you can rest assured that Lu will provide a comprehensive marketing plan that will get your home seen by thousands of motivated Buyers, with maximum internet exposure and targeted marketing campaigns.
And whether you're a Seller or a Buyer, Lu will be your advocate. She will work for you and negotiate on your behalf. She will navigate the transaction for your protection, representative of all of the laws of the state of Ohio.
At home or on the go, listings are always with you! When it comes to convenience, Lu Rybar's Platinum Real Estate's site is unparalleled. Whether you're in the comfort of your home, or on the go, the site works flawlessly on multiple devices so you can find the information you need and search properties throughout Ohio.
Platinum Real Estate is one of the most respected teams in the country.
And Sellers ~ you will receive Lu's Best Deal, her "No-Risk, Cancel Anytime" Listing, and her expert Complimentary Staging Services. She delivers the very best for her clients, because you deserve it.
Call or email Lu Rybar at any time. Or visit her website at http://www.contactplatinum.com/
Contact
440-781-3790
lurybar@contactplatinum.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse