Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance promotes Rachel Healy to Practice Manager

 
 
NORWELL, Mass. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, a South Shore practice specializing in unique programs that provide holistic treatment in orthopedic, spine and sports medicine specialties, announces that Rachel Healy has been promoted to Practice Manager in the Norwell and Scituate clinic locations.

In this role, she is responsible for the management of all clinical and administrative staff to ensure proper performance of daily activities.  Healy also safeguards that each office is staffed appropriately, facilitates performance reviews and assists in marketing opportunities, among many other duties.

Prior to her recent promotion, Healy was Office Manager at the Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance Norwell location.  She began her career at Peak three years ago, coming from a sales background that included a post with Paychex Corp.

Healy attended Plymouth State College where she studied Political Science.

A resident of Marshfield, Healy and her husband have two children. She enjoys reading, running and boating with her family in her spare time and happily contributes to activities performed by members of the Peak staff, including the Cradles to Crayons program.

"We're pleased to announce Rachel's promotion," said Eric Edelman, PT, owner of Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance. "She has consistently performed in an outstanding manner and is an undeniable asset to the Peak team."

About Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance

Located in Norwell, Scituate, Quincy, with a new location pending in Hanover, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance offers specialized programs tailored to their patients' needs. They  offer spinal and sports injury programs, and have also developed specialized programs that address post-surgical rehabilitation, vestibular disorders, fall prevention, post-concussion syndrome, pediatrics, TMJ disorders, women's health issues, aquatic therapy and more. These specialized programs combined with their state-of-the-art facilities allow them to meet the unique needs of their patients and achieve the fastest results. For additional information, please call 781-347-4686 or visit www.peaktherapy.com
Source:Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance
