Newly Integrated Google Analytics Within Tru Measure's Campaign Performance Dashboard
Tru Measure, a complete digital marketing services platform, added GA in its latest software release to include all GA data from goal to page view tracking, appearing alongside other campaign metrics. This allows advertisers to easily view their website traffic from all sources, such as search engines, social media sites and referring links.
Adding GA to the dashboard alongside Search Engine Marketing (SEM), display, paid social and Search Engine Optimization (SEO) campaign analytics, combined with customizing the dashboard to feature the most relevant and specific data pertaining to each advertiser's goals and objectives creates a clear illustration of what's working and what's not. Going one step further, the Tru Measure dashboard also scrubs and normalizes data to filter out unwanted information and present data specific to advertisers' goals.
Whereas many small and midsized businesses (SMBs) and advertisers rely on GA for website activity, it can be difficult to verify proper installation and interpret the overwhelming amount of user behavior and analytics. This is where the Tru Measure dashboard, the company's advanced lead tracking technology and its team of marketing analytics experts fill the gap.
"Providing our digital sales team with yet another tool to help our advertisers better understand the users of their website, their behavior and their demographics is leading to a better bottom line for them and us," said James Green, Lee Enterprises' vice president of digital.
For a demo of the Tru Measure dashboard, and more details about how it can help better serve your organization and its clients, please visit www.trumeasure.com.
Elizabeth Jumel
Jumel Public Relations
***@jumelpr.com
