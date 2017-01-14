 
LW Retail Announces Their New Brand Name and Logo

LW Retail announced the release of their new brand name and logo.
 
 
Anastasia's River New Logo
Anastasia's River New Logo
OKLAHOMA CITY - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, LW Retail announced their new brand name and logo. The new brand is called Anastasia's River. Their logo is simple, yet elegant. It is square shaped with a small river cutting through the lower left corner. Their brand name is in the center of the image.

"We are really happy with our new brand name and logo. The brand name is a combination of our middle names; Kyle River and Laura Anastasia. For the logo, we wanted an image that could be considered unisex since we are releasing several unisex products in 2017. Our old logo was a flower, which isn't very masculine. We will still use the flower for our maternity belt since it is a feminine product." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.

The first product to be released under the new brand, Anastasia's River, will be a unisex back brace. Their first product is a  maternity back brace which is called the Baby Bump Back Brace. To learn more about their two back braces as well as Anastasia's River visit their website http://www.lw-retail.com.

About LW Retail

LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods on Ebay and Amazon. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-retail.com/about.

Contact:

Laura Wall
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
E-mail: CustomerService@lw-retail.com
http://www.lw-retail.com/

