LW Retail Announces Their New Brand Name and Logo
LW Retail announced the release of their new brand name and logo.
"We are really happy with our new brand name and logo. The brand name is a combination of our middle names; Kyle River and Laura Anastasia. For the logo, we wanted an image that could be considered unisex since we are releasing several unisex products in 2017. Our old logo was a flower, which isn't very masculine. We will still use the flower for our maternity belt since it is a feminine product." said Laura Wall, owner of LW Retail.
The first product to be released under the new brand, Anastasia's River, will be a unisex back brace. Their first product is a maternity back brace which is called the Baby Bump Back Brace. To learn more about their two back braces as well as Anastasia's River visit their website http://www.lw-
About LW Retail
LW Retail is an online retail store in Oklahoma City, OK. They sell new and used clothing, accessories and home goods on Ebay and Amazon. It is owned and operated by a husband and wife team who have been in business since 2013. For more information, visit http://www.lw-
Contact:
Laura Wall
Oklahoma City, OK 73120
E-mail: CustomerService@
http://www.lw-
Contact
Laura Wall
LW Retail LLC
***@lw-retail.com
