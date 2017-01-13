 
Industry News





Casillas Enterprise Inc. Plans to Expand in 2017

 
MONTEREY, Calif. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- SALINAS, Calif. – Marketing firm Casillas Enterprise, based in Salinas, California, has a New Year's resolution to expand in 2017. Currently, the company has several offices in the western region. CEO Ramon Casillas states, "We've seen the potential in the marketing industry; not just here in California, but also in Arizona and Montana."

Casillas plans to expand even further into Seattle, Washington, Portland, Oregon, Dallas, Texas, and Sacramento, California. At the headquarters in Salinas, he wants to expand to all of the local retailers in the Monterey County area. These expansions are estimated to bring in $25,000 to $35,000 annually. Casillas aims to grow employees and attain speaking opportunities. Casillas is scheduled to speak at the Northern California Regional meeting at the end of January. He also seeks to develop talented recruiters into assistant managers for future offices.

In the final quarter of 2016, Casillas Enterprise Inc. enjoyed great success and now looks forward to what the new year holds. "Our goal is to build a strong foundation," says Casillas, explaining the company's future expansions. He has his eye on San Diego, California as a potential location for a future office. Casillas welcomes the challenge of opening new offices in new markets. He has been recognized for his innovative leadership and relentless determination. "I am used to fighting against the odds. It's what brought me here. I know it is what will take us forward."

Casillas Enterprise is a marketing and advertising firm based in Salinas, California. The company specializes in innovative retail programs deigned to market and sell clients' products most effectively. Established in 2010, the company has expanded to nine offices across the Western United States.

