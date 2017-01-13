We Plant it Forward is Planting Trees in New Habitat Wake Community off Lake Wheeler Road

Nearly 80 volunteers will help beautify Kirk Avenue area that is home to Building Independence and Build-A-Block

-- On Saturday, nearly 40 WE PLANT it FORWARD volunteers will plant trees on Kirk Avenue in a new Habitat for Humanity of Wake County community off Lake Wheeler Road. This new partnership between We Plant it Forward and Habitat Wake will enhance the neighborhood that includes Building Independence and Build-A-Block, two recent Habitat Wake projects. Thirty Leaf & Limb tree service staff members will join the volunteer effort, which is being sponsored in part by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Leaf & Limb.Work begins at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Volunteers will dig and plant 15 large trees in the right-of-way along Kirk Avenue and in the parking lot behind the three homes facing Lake Wheeler Road. The planting should be finished by noon.We Plant it Forward is a program of the Agni Institute, a scientific educational non-profit organization that aims to build an open community network of people who will make tree planting an everyday practice. We Plant it Forward strives to nurture a way of life that moves communities from protecting and restoring the natural environment to nurturing a thriving natural environment. Services include giving away tree seedlings, educating the community about the benefits of trees and tree planting, showing people how easy it is to plant and nurture trees! Visit us atLeaf & Limb Tree Service is a full-service tree care and tree removal company committed to serving the community by engaging its employees in volunteer community service.Habitat Wake began building on Kirk Avenue off Lake Wheeler Road in 2015, and the construction includes two different projects, Building Independence and Build-A-Block.Building Independence includes the three homes on Kirk Avenue facing Lake Wheeler Road. Building Independence is a partnership between Habitat Wake, Lutheran Services Carolinas and The Serving Cup. Nine adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities moved into the Building Independence homes last fall.Build-A-Block, also located on Kirk Avenue, is a partnership between Habitat Wake and NC State to build safe, affordable 11 townhouses in partnership with the community. The first five townhouses will be completed in late January. Construction on the next six townhouses will begin in January.About Habitat for Humanity of Wake County (Habitat Wake)Established in 1985, Habitat for Humanity of Wake County is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International. Habitat Wake builds safe, affordable houses for qualified homebuyers regardless of race, religion, or background. Each Habitat Wake home is built in partnership with sponsors, volunteers, and the partner family. The family invests in 200 hours of sweat equity working on the construction of the home, completes 30 hours of homeowner education and purchases the home with an affordable mortgage.This year, Habitat Wake will build 60 homes in Wake County, complete exterior repairs on 45 existing homes, and build 100 homes globally. Financial support is provided by corporate, foundation, faith and individual sponsors, the Habitat Wake ReStores, the DeConstruction program, mortgages paid by Habitat homeowners, and other charitable efforts. For additional information on programs, to make a contribution or volunteer, please visit http://www.HabitatWake.org